WOONSOCKET – – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced on Friday at a no-contact advisory on the Blackstone River it issued on March 1 due to partly treated wastewater being discharged by the Woonsocket Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility will continue as the plant’s operators try to correct an ongoing process failure.
DEM inspected the wastewater treatment facility (WWTF) on Friday and found that although the quality of the discharge from the plant has improved, the City of Woonsocket and its contract operator have been unable to consistently reduce solids levels in the secondary clarifiers to acceptable levels, according to Michael Healey, the DEM’s chief public affairs officer.
Until the plant’s solids levels are controlled, DEM is extending the advisory that residents refrain from both primary contact recreational water activities (such as wading and swimming) and secondary contact activities (such as canoeing, kayaking, rowing, and fishing), Healey noted.
The advisory also recommends residents avoid consuming any fish from the Blackstone and any waters that receive flow from the river, according to Healey. These include but are not limited to the Blackstone Canal and Scott Pond, from the location of the discharge, at 11 Cumberland Hill Road in Woonsocket, to the Slater Mill Dam in Pawtucket (see map). This advisory is in effect until further notice, Healey said.
The city owns the treatment facility and contracts its operations and maintenance to Jacobs, a Texas-based consulting and engineering firm, and related sludge treatment systems to Synagro Technologies Inc., which is headquartered in Baltimore.
The facility treats between six and nine million gallons of sewage from
See river, page a3
River
Continued from page a1
Woonsocket and nearby areas daily. Wastewater from city residences and commercial and industrial establishments is continually collected and conveyed underground to the plant, which removes pollutants in accordance with its state discharge permit before the water can be discharged to the Blackstone River. At DEM’s direction, plant personnel have made process changes and installed supplementary solids treatment equipment. The plant also is in the process of installing additional solids treatment equipment.
The DEM learned of the previous discharge of partly treated wastewater from the Woonsocket Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility, located at 11 Cumberland Hill Road in Woonsocket across the street from Cass Park in a post on Twitter by a constituent on March 1. As a result of that ongoing discharge, the DEM advised the public to temporarily refrain from both primary contact and recreational water activities (wading, swimming) and secondary contact activities (canoeing, kayaking, rowing, and fishing) and to avoid consuming any fish from the river from the location of the discharge at Cumberland Hill Road in Woonsocket to the Slater Mill Dam in Pawtucket. That advisory was listed as a temporary precautionary move at the time.
The Woonsocket Regional Wastewater Treatment plant was established in the 1970s to treat municipal wastewater effluent from Woonsocket, and the neighboring communities of North Smithfield, Cumberland, Bellingham and Blackstone as needed.
The plant included an onsite sludge dewatering and incineration operation that contributes flow to its treatment process. The sludge incineration operation was turned over to a commercial sludge incineration operation handling truckloads of sludge from around New England and beyond under a for-profit operation that has drawn odor and transportation complaints from local residents for many years.
The wastewater treatment plant suffered similar discharge problems last summer resulting in the DEM issuing an advisory against contact with the Blackstone River’s waters at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.