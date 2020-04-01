John Francis of Competition Shooting Supplies barely had time to take a phone call from a reporter yesterday because he was so busy trying to manage the line of customers that had formed outside the door of his 425 Benefit St. firearms store.
It’s been like this for several weeks now, because customers are worried that Covid-19 will so rattle the customary fabric of law and order, they want a personal backstop, said Francis.
“I try to calm people down as much as possible and tell ‘em everything’s going to go just fine,” says Francis. “The government’s got things well in hand at the moment. There’s no need for panic.”
But he’s not sure they’re listening.
Some people are convinced Covid-19 will impair enough police and other first responders and cause enough anxiety to compromise public safety. They want guns and ammo.
“People are afraid as things potentially worsen the police and fire are going to be affected as well,” he says “There’s going to be a breakdown of law and order and there’s going to be civil unrest.”
Daria Bruno, a firearms safety instructor and conceal-carry coach, agrees.
“People are scared,” she says. “I’m a trainer and my business is booming right now.”
Bruno says she’s getting calls from first-time gun buyers and single women who want to make sure they’re adequately protected in an emergency. Some of these people have never fired a gun before, but now they’re worried that they might need to take matters into their own hands and they want to make sure they know what they’re doing.
“A woman this morning told me, ‘I have deer in my backyard. If worse comes to worse and I need food I want to be able to take one of these down,’” said Bruno. “People are really thinking this through.”
If Covid-19 has been a boon to gun dealers, they dodged a bullet from Gov. Gina Raimondo’s arsenal of executive orders this week when she deemed them “essential retail,” allowing them to stay open while many businesses have been social-distanced into temporary oblivion. The governor’s actions put firearms stores on an equal footing with supermarkets, liquor stores, pharmacies and other lifeline retailers – a move that some questioned.
But there’s little doubt in Steve Preston’s mind that firearms stores deserve the ranking. The proprietor of Flint Armament, located at 125 Harrison Ave., Woonsocket, says many gun shops, including his, are natural allies of law enforcement. And if law enforcement isn’t essential in a time of crisis, he doesn’t know what is.
Flint Armament isn’t just a firearms dealer and supply store, it manufactures parts for police patrol and sniper rifles in its own city-based machine shop. The part is called the lower receiver, which houses the trigger mechanism.
“We firmly support law enforcement,” says Preston.
Like Francis, Preston says Covid-19 has been caused an unexpected spike in business. Whenever he asks customers what’s driving them to the store in the prevailing climate of pandemic, Preston says the answer is usually some version of, “I want something to protect my family.”
“Unfortunately, this has been a lifeline for the firearms industry,” Preston says.
Francis says he’s sold so many guns in the last couple of weeks he’s lost count.
“Two to three hundred in about two weeks,” he says. “I’ve sold probably about two months’ worth of guns in that time frame.”
But the Covid-19 retail bump for firearms dealers has also been accompanied by an unexpectedly sharp recoil. Demand is so robust, that businessmen like Preston and Francis can’t keep their stores stocked with the most sought-after items, especially the most popular calibers of ammunition.
Preston says a key issue is that inventory has slackened considerably since President Trump was elected. Because gun advocates don’t see him as a threat, civilian demand for firearms leveled off during the Trump era.
As retail sales slackened, wholesalers adjusted inventories to match.
“Everyone knew President Trump wasn’t going to take away you guns,” says Preston. On the contrary, “Every time President Obama opened his mouth, the cash register rang.”
Now with people cleaning out the shelves of firearms and ammunition, orders are backed up.
“Nobody saw this type of panic-buying happening,” says Francis.
Competition Shooting Supplies is running low “on everything,” he says.
“Firearms, ammunition and supplies,” says Francis. “We’ve got lots of stuff on order because the distributors and manufacturers are so overwhelmed orders are running two to three weeks behind. That’s assuming they even have the product.”
Francis has been in the firearms business for decades, but he’s never experienced anything like the manic purchasing of firearms he’s witnessing now due to the spread of Covid-19.
“It’s just crazy times,” he says.
