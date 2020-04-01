John Francis, owner of Competition Shooting Supplies, located at 435 Benefit St. in Pawtucket, gestures when describing the lines out the door and down the street two weeks ago prior to the governor’s order on crowd mitigation rules. Now, only three customers are allowed in at a time, with two employees working bringing the total in store of five. Francis said customers are purchasing guns as well as ammo, he said. When asked why, he stated “people are panicking, they’re worried about a breakdown of law and order.”