By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
WOONSOCKET – Construction of new commercial properties at the site of the one-time Woonsocket Street Railroad Co. Car Barn at 1099 Social Street kicked off on Thursday as Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, members of her administration, and representatives of Gaspee Real Estate of East Greenwich, the developer, snipped a ribbon on the project.
Chris Needham and Steve Hardy, principals in Gaspee, plan to construct two new commercial buildings at the location for an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store, a new arrival in the area, and another local Family Dollar store.
The new properties are scheduled to be finished in April, according to the developers.
The event included a traditional groundbreaking with shovels and the unveiling of plans showing the layout of the new commercial buildings on the 1.7 acre property on the corner of Diamond Hill Road and Social Street opposite Family Discount Furniture at 1081 Social St. and J.B. Liquors at 1100 Social Street.
An existing vacant residential home at 1139 Social St. and Adams Street will be demolished as part of the site’s redevelopment. The long brick Car Barn, one of three in the city serving the local street rail system operating in the early 20th century, was razed in June of 2017 by its former owner, the Mann family, to make way for new development at the busy corner near the Woonsocket-Bellingham line.
Hardy credited the city with helping the developers move through a lengthy planning process for the project that included meetings with the R.I. Department of Environmental Management on brown field hazardous materials requirements for redevelopment as well as city approval of variances needed for the proposed configuration of the two buildings totaling approximately 16,000 square feet of new commercial space.
“We got them and without that we would not have been able to build this with the set up that we have put together,” Hardy said.
The project will include reconstruction of the sidewalks around the corner with new street crossings and landscaping to improve the look of the property. The new buildings on the property, one containing 7,225 square feet of space, and the other 9,180 square feet, will feature architectural design upgrades as an added improvement to the area.
The site contains urban fill, according to Hardy, which will be retained on site and covered by the development’s parking lot and structures. The site is limited to commercial development and would not be suited to residential development, he noted.
Baldelli-Hunt said the busy corner in the city has been targeted for redevelopment for sometime.
“It’s on two main state roads with high traffic counts, Social and Diamond Hill and all four corners have commercial properties,” Baldelli-Hunt said while describing the location as well-suited to commercial development.
She also pointed to Gaspee as having the ability to carry out a quality development at the location in a timely manner given their track record with other projects in Rhode Island.
“Chris and Steve are aggressive investors and they move their projects along and don’t sit on their properties when they have a project,” she said.
The real estate company was involved in another recent local development announcement, the plan to convert the former Woonsocket Racquetball Club at the corner of Social and Rathbun streets into the new home of the Northern Rhode Island Boys and Girls Club, she noted.
The developers started work on plans for the corner of Social Street and Diamond Hill Road a year ago and had to address a number of development issues the help of city departments along the way, Baldelli-Hunt noted.
“So if you are determined to move forward and you have good relationships between investors and the officials in city hall this is what you get,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “Ultimately what you get is groundbreaking on two new free standing buildings,” she said.
Baldelli-Hunt said the new project is similar to the city’s ability to attract other new commercial businesses in recent years and pointed to the Tractor Supply store sharing space with Ocean State Job Lot in Diamond Hill Plaza, the city’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store in Woonsocket Plaza, Dollar General on Mendon Road, and the T-Mobile store in Walnut Hill Plaza as other examples of that.
“In 2014, I stated at press conference that Woonsocket is open for businesses and the departments in city hall understand the new on-hands approach with investors because time is money and for investors every day that goes by there is a cost to it,” she said.
When investors have a good experience with a community’s government, they often pass that along to other developers and business owners, she said.
“If we have a mayor and the municipality driving it, and the municipality has a good relationship with the state, that time frame that we face is cut by half,” Hardy said.
Also representing the city at the groundbreaking were Carl Johnston, city zoning agent, Peter Carnevale, assistant zoning agent, Kevin Proft, city planner, and Fire Chief Paul Shatraw.
Proft said the proposed project with its added design amenities should be a significant improvement of the Diamond Hill and Social Street corner.
The neighborhood has had to contend with the open lot at the corner more recently and the deteriorated Car Barn building in the past, he noted.
“So it is just going to be such an improvement for the neighborhood,” Proft said of the new development.
