Photo by Joseph B. Nadeau

City officials and representatives of Gaspee Real Estate break ground last week on a new retail development at the site of the city’s former Car Barn. Chris Needham and Steve Hardy of Gaspee Real Estate are at center, joined by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. Also present are Randy Miron of Bohler Civil Engineering, project manager for the developer, City Planner Kevin Proft, Fire Chief Paul Shatraw, city zoning agent Carl Johnston and assistant zoning agent Peter Carnevale.