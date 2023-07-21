Homeless shelter on wheels can house 20 people
WOONSOCKET – After months of planning, the 45-foot custom retrofitted “Dignity Bus” arrived in Woonsocket from Vero Beach, Florida on Wednesday.
Dignity Bus RI is the third of its kind, designed to sleep 20 homeless people each night. The Source, the Christian nonprofit that builds the buses, has two of its own buses that are part of a larger “Dignity Village” with wraparound services including job training and mental health support.
“They actually look at homeless people as part of the solution,” said Council member Valerie Gonzalez, who pioneered efforts at the city level to acquire the bus. “They really work on empowering people.”
A team from The Source, including Executive Director Anthony Zorbaugh, Development Director Jonny Orozco and builders J.R. Gonzalez, Kyle McNeill and Anthony Rommell, drove the bus from Vero Beach to Woonsocket over the course of two days. Zorbaugh said the three-member team that built the bus reflects the organization’s mission; two were formerly homeless and one was formerly incarcerated.
“We’re not looking just to be a service,” Zorbaugh said. “We’re a model people are following across the country.”
The Source’s team will be staying through Friday to train staff from Community Care Alliance on operating the bus. CCA has agreed to be responsible for its operation once The Source leaves town. Valerie Gonzalez said she would also participate in the training.
In addition to 20 “sleep pods,” each with its own outlet and overhead light, the bus also features luggage storage, a bathroom, wifi, security cameras and a functioning electric fireplace. J.R. Gonzalez said Dignity Bus RI is the first bus to have a fireplace, which was added to help heat the bus when the doors are open for people to board in the winter – a problem the Florida buses don’t need to accommodate. The bus also has 14 blank windows, which Zorbaugh said could be used to advertise any sponsors that want to support the bus.
Rev. Dan Sweet agreed to house the bus on the site of the former Holy Family Church on South Main Street, providing electric, sewer and water connections. Zorbaugh said the electricity, which he estimated will cost about $100 per month, is key since running the bus’s generator full-time on gasoline would cost closer to $1,000 per week. Rhode Island Foundation has pledged $93,000 in general operating costs to support Community Care Alliance, leaving them with discretion and flexibility in how to use the funds.
“This is how we do things in Woonsocket,” Sweet said. “We have the community enthusiasm that comes from the City Council and the Mayor, but also the skills that come from Community Care Alliance. All together, we can do it.”
Michelle Taylor, vice president of social health services at CCA, said staff will be following a “detailed manual” of protocols that was put together for use at the organization’s warming centers and emergency shelters and adapted to apply to the Dignity Bus. The anticipated procedure is to allow people to begin lining up shortly before 10:00 p.m. for a spot on the bus, and doors will close at 11:00 p.m. Only sex offenders will be prohibited from securing a spot; being intoxicated will not preclude someone from getting a spot as long as they are not being disruptive to others, Taylor said. The overdose-reversing medication Narcan will also be stocked on the bus.
Police Chief Thomas Oates said the police department has yet to receive an official briefing on the bus, but Deputy Chief Thomas Calouro has been the point-person for the department on the project, sitting in on meetings with Gonzalez and CCA staff. The Deputy is particularly well-suited, Oates said, since he was activated as a member of the Rhode Island Air National Guard during the pandemic to help with the emergency shelter at the Cranston Street Armory in Providence.
Oates said he doesn’t anticipate needing to devote extra police resources to the bus. Rather, officers would respond to any incidents just as they would any other calls for service.
“Most of what we’d do isn’t something we need to be trained on,” he said. “It’s 24-7, we’re 24-7.”
The bus’s journey to Rhode Island was more than the 1,300 geographic miles between Vero Beach and Woonsocket. It began in November when former RI Foundation CEO and President Neil Steinberg learned about The Source and pitched the idea to Gov. Dan McKee. Initially, the plan was for the state to purchase the vehicle, though it was always expected to live primarily in Woonsocket.
“There were a lot of people initially who thought we couldn’t get this done,” Steinberg said. “I’m just so impressed how local leadership, local collaboration can come together to get it done. The real test will be when people are actually on the bus.”
Despite strong support from the Woonsocket administration, City Council and state delegation, the entire plan was nearly abandoned when negotiations stalled with the state. Sen. Melissa Murray (D-Woonsocket) had been urging action on the bus from the Statehouse side, rallying her fellow Woonsocket legislators and appealing personally to Housing Director Stefan Pryor and the Senate Finance Committee.
“It’s exciting and it’s a relief,” Murray said when she saw the bus in person on Wednesday.
Hearing that the deal was about to fall through, Gonzalez, while on vacation in Florida, personally visited the bus in Vero Beach and convinced Zorbaugh to approach The Source’s board of directors about reopening negotiations directly with Woonsocket. That her parents, whom she was visiting at the time, happened to live in the same town as Zorbaugh was a bit of “divine intervention,” she said.
In June, the City Council unanimously passed legislation to purchase the vehicle using $150,000 of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Both Gonzalez and Zorbaugh have pointed out that the bus is a better “business decision” since the city had previously been spending $140,000 per year on hotel vouchers at the Motor Inn to get people off the streets, especially during the winter.
“We are going to do our darndest to make sure this works,” Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said Wednesday. “Just putting someone in a hotel room is not effective. We’re not looking to continue with hotel rooms.”
Since working with Rhode Island and Woonsocket, The Source has seen interest in its buses and service model take off, Zorbaugh said. As soon as the crew returns from Rhode Island, they will get to work on the fourth bus, which is being purchased by a nonprofit just south of Chicago, and Zorbaugh said The Source has taken meetings with interested communities in Jacksonville, Florida and California as well.
