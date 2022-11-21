Missy’s and New Beginnings prepare for free Thanksgiving Day meals
WOONSOCKET – Judy Beauchemin is preparing for her annual free Thanksgiving Day meal at Missy’s Family Restaurant at 801 Clinton St. but admitted on Thursday this year has been more challenging than in past years.
After getting through the Covid-19 pandemic and the changes that came with that difficult time, Beauchemin is now contending with higher costs just like many others trying to do something special to help the community at large.
“We are still doing our Thanksgiving meal but the costs are so high compared to before the pandemic began,” Beauchemin explained.
Pulling out her receipts from her food supplier, Beauchemin showed how her order for 20 cases of boneless turkey breasts, the dinner’s highlight, totaled $1,763 this year.
That order cost her a little less than half as much, $800, just three years ago.
And then there’s the cost of the fixings, the potatoes, sweet potatoes, squash, turnips, carrots, stuffing and gravy, cranberry sauce, dessert, plates, paper products, and utensils.
“You need the paper goods, try and find them-- the plasticware, try and find them,” Beauchemin said while pointing out supply chain issues are as much a problem as inflation.
But while the challenges are unabated, Beauchemin is also undeterred in moving forward with a gift to the community her family has made for 16 years now.
Beauchemin knows the donations will come in to help with the costs and then there are the volunteers, the vegetable peelers and cutters who always show up to help, her family members, and her long time friends like Jeanne Michon, the executive director of the New Beginnings Meal Site downstairs in the St. James Episcopal Church at 24 Hamlet Ave.
For the past five years, Michon has helped Beauchemin organize the free holiday meal with an efficient delivery system that allows more people to be served.
Michon started helping Beauchemin while her food program was located just up Social Street at the former All Saints Parish before its closing.
“We were both offering Thanksgiving meals and so we decided to join forces,” Michon said.
“There was so much work to be done every year and she organized the line we use to make up the meals and put them in boxes for delivery,” Beauchemin explained.
While some people come down to Missy’s to eat their Thanksgiving meals on a first-come, first-served basis when the special offering begins at noon on Thanksgiving Day, many others get the meals delivered to their homes in local housing complexes or shelters for the homeless.
Unless they are stopping in at Missy’s on Thanksgiving Day before the meal ends at 3 p.m., all delivered meals must be reserved in advance by visiting Missy’s or calling 401-597-6442, or contacting Michon at 401-356-4056.
While serving just over 850 meals last year when the pick up and delivery system was put in place, Beachemin said she expects many more than that to go out this year.
“I see it as being at least 1,000 meals or better and that’s because of the economy,” Beauchemin said.
“The economy has been so hard on people,” Beauchemin added.
The meal put on by Missy’s helps because elderly residents might not be able to get all the needed items themselves, and some might not even have a place to cook, Michon noted.
With that in mind, all the dinners going out will be boxed in advance and picked up on Wednesday by representatives of senior residences or housing complexes where a list of recipients has been prepared.
Chateau St. Clare has already reserved 92 meals, Beauchemin noted, Park Place 56 or more and Mount Vernon Apartments, 58 meals to be picked up.
“Someone will come in and we will have them ready,” Beauchemin said.
The advantage is that the meal contains more than enough for one meal and a person can eat as much or as little as they like at their convenience.
The reservation system allows Beachemin’s crew to actually put the meals together cold and send them out Wednesday evening to be reheated Thanksgiving Day. It also allows her to spend a little more time with the people that do come in on Thanksgiving Day and to get out those special meals for people working that day like members of the Woonsocket Police Department.
This year, the Duvan Bread Company is helping out by providing rolls for the meals, and Wright’s Dairy Farm is sending along some of the desserts, Beauchemin noted.
Such a large undertaking requires volunteers but also the donors that help out every year, according to Beauchemin.
“We do this with help from a lot of good people,” Beauchemin said.
The restaurant has a donation box for customers interested in helping out and Beauchemin said customers often ask about the dinner when they see it and then make a contribution when they leave, some significant.
“People in Woonsocket have always been very helpful, they are really good and it makes a difference, it does,” Beauchemin said.
By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
