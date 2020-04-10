By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
The Administrator of St. Charles Borromeo Church, the Rev. Joseph Upton, does not support plans by St. Charles parishioners to hold a drive-thru religious observance of the Christian Good Friday in front of the now closed parish building at Earle and North Main streets Friday evening. Upton believes the event, which is contrary to state and Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence directives seeking to protect Rhode Islanders during the coronavirus crisis, could pose risk to elderly resident who might participate.
The Diocese of Providence, which suppressed the historic St. Charles parish earlier this year as part of its parish consolidation plans, issued a statement from Rev. Upton, also the administrator of All Saints Parish in Woonsocket, regarding the drive-by observance on Wednesday.
Albert Beauparlant, the chair of the Committee to Save St. Charles Church, a group seeking to keep first Catholic parish founded in the area by Irish immigrants open, said on Tuesday the Good Friday observance will note the death of Jesus Christ on the cross and include the distribution of mementos and prayer cards to local participants. A large cross will also be displayed along with a statue of St. Charles Borromeo, the patron saint of the parish.
“A representative of the Committee to Save Saint Charles reached out recently to invite me to participate in a Good Friday ceremony on the sidewalk outside of the Saint Charles Borromeo Church building in Woonsocket,” Rev. Upton said in his statement on the group’s plans.
“I was informed that they wished the ceremony to involve blessings and the distribution of nails. It seemed to me that such an event would not comply with diocesan or state directives,” Rev. Upton said.
“I approved of the placing of a cross outside of the church building, as the cross continues to remain a sign of great hope to people of faith. But I don’t feel that encouraging people to leave their homes for a scheduled religious event, especially considering that many who might wish to participate would likely be elderly or have compromised immune systems, is prudent at this time,” Upton said.
The parish administrator’s statement was also in keeping with comment made by Gov. Gina Raimondo during her daily press conference on Wednesday in which she spoke to members of the state’s Jewish community on the need to maintain social distancing and refrain from large Passover observances in keeping with the coronavirus directives for all religious groups in the state at this time. The Diocese of Providence plans to hold a virtual Catholic Mass from the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul on Easter Sunday that will be televised and not attended by members of the public in keeping with the coronavirus protective guidelines.
Upton also pointed to the need for alternative safe observances in his statement.
“While it will be difficult for Catholics to experience Holy Week without the familiar rites and rituals, the best thing we can do as a church is prayerfully and personally observe these holy days at home. We will be keeping ourselves and others safe,” Rev. Upton said.
Follow Joseph Nadeau on Twitter @JNad75
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.