WOONSOCKET – The city’s plans to close the John R. Dionne Track at Cass Park have left some of its regular users looking for a new location to maintain their exercise and wellbeing activities.
While also used by the local high school athletes for training and an occasional track meet, the Dionne track has been popular with city walkers and casual runners since it was built in the mid-1980s.
“Oh, they’re going to close the track?” Ravi Gaddam, said when learning of the plan to reconstruct Dionne as part of the city’s athletic complex project now getting underway at Cass as he and his wife, Kristina Teja Lingala, walked it on Tuesday.
“We just started walking today,” Lingala said while noting the city couple was making their first visit to the track of spring.
“We didn’t know about it. That would be bad for us, closing it now that it’s summertime and we need a track to walk,” her husband added.
“It’s not just for walking, right, it’s good for the kids to play and everything,” Lingala added.
“What’s the reason?” Gaddam asked.
When told the city cleared away the historic Cass Park forest behind the track to make way for the planned relocation of Barry Field’s existing football field and other athletic facilities to Cass over the next two years, the couple voiced a bit of disappointment.
“That’s not good. We were wondering why the trees were cut down there,” Lingala said.
“We’re going to have to find another one, we were just planning our summer and we probably like to have our parents come here to walk in the morning and evening,” Gaddam said of the track’s scheduled closing on April 3rd.
The couple’s time together at the track is an opportunity to avoid the other distractions at home such as television or phone calls and discuss what is going on in their lives, Lingala explained.
“We come at least five days a week after 5 to just walk and talk,” Lingala said.
The couple said they will be looking for another track to visit in a neighboring community when Dionne is shut down as part of the planned excavation of Cass Park’s glacial till for gravel sales in advance of the athletic complex’s construction.
Another pair of city residents and track regulars, Kham Haleudeth, 64, of Logee Street, and Samy Rasphorn, 65, of Eighth Ave. also were surprised to hear about the impeding track closing.
“It’s good to get fresh air, we relieve stress, we talk about community and the temple, how to exercise, to be healthy to find peace,” Haleudeth said of he and Rasphorn’s near daily walks at Dionne.
“I’ve lived in Woonsocket more than 40 years, so when I was healthy and strong I used to run on the bike path,” Haleudeth, a longtime city runner and Woonsocket Harriers member explained.
“Now I have a little knee issue, so I come and I walk and I try to get back into vitality and, hopefully, someday get stronger and get back into a running routine again,” Haleudeth said.
At Dionne, things are usually very quiet, even with the steady traffic of walkers and joggers.
“There are no cars, less noise, and less activity so you can enjoy peace and quiet,” Haleudeth.
Rasphorn said he visits Dionne maybe three or four times a week as a retiree and also enjoys the calm and quiet nature of the place.
“It kills the stress, I relax and be calm, it makes a happy life,” Rasphorn said of his time at the Dionne track.
“It helps, and when you walk and exercise, it gives you more ability, and keeps you healthy, too. When you do it every day, it’s like a medicine,” Rasphorn said of his time away from a still busy life.
“I think the reason we do it too is to prevent things from happening, like diabetes, high blood pressure,” Haleudeth added.
“Not that it will make us live longer, but we will live a quality life if we walk,” Haleudeth explained.
Haleudeth’s running career started as a member of the high school’s running team before he graduated in 1979.
Not knowing much about the cross country and track in those days, Haleudeth went out for the team anyway. The Villa Novan would set out on Cass Avenue behind the rest of his team members as they headed up the hill toward St. Joseph Church where Coach Ira Brown would be waiting to ensure everyone was still running. Haleudeth would give the former Woonsocket coach a thumbs up as he trudged by.
Eventually, Haleudeth shifted over to soccer where he had better success.
Running became Haleudeth’s life pursuit after school and he joined the Woonsocket Harriers while taking on the challenges of the 10-kilometer and longer races popular in those days.
He ran the 10-kilometer Woonsocket Road Race John Dionne had organized with his employer, Marquette Credit Union, in the 1980s, and also fundraised for the Milk Fund with a Harriers run from Providence to Woonsocket established by the late Charlie Lagor in prior years.
The Milk Fund run completed by Harriers such as Helen Lupu, Dean Pendleton, Connie Smith and Whitey Girard, involved the group taking the bus from Main Street to Kennedy Plaza in the capital city before setting out on a 17-mile route to Woonsocket via Route 246 and Old River Road.
Haleudeth, who went to Johnson & Wales and once cooked for the former Straw Boss restaurant next door to the Dionne Track, would help make chicken sandwiches for the runners’ post-race party at the Woonsocket YMCA.
“We fundraised and donated a big check to the Milk Fund. Some years we donated over $20,000,” Haleudeth said while listing Helen Lupu and Whitey Girard among the biggest fundraisers in the group.
Haleudeth also completed a number of marathons, including Boston, Berlin, Paris, Dublin, and Montreal.
In his best races, the elite men would go by, then the fast women “and then me,” Haleudeth said with a bit of pride.
“I had my glory days, now I use this just to see if I can get my recovery” Haleudeth said of his current walking project.
While others might miss using the track during its shutdown, Haleudeth plans to keep walking on the Blackstone River Bikeway at the city’s River’s Edge Recreation Complex at 135 Davison Ave.
It was sad to see Cass Park’s trees fall, Haleudeth and Rasphorn noted, but the track will be rebuilt, they offered.
“I agree somewhat, we have the land we might as well develop it,” Haleudeth said.
“Every town has that close by the high school, only our town is the one that is backwards,” the resident and former high school athlete said of the plan to relocate Barry Field’s athletic complex.
John Dionne, a former city council member who had fought to get the track at Cass built originally, said on Wednesday that he understood the track users’ concerns as a former runner himself.
“The track has always been the most heavily used city property in the city since it was built and I was very proud of that,” Dionne said of the track later dedicated to him in honor of his community service.
