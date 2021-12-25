By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – A trip through the kitchen with chef Gary Marandola is a wild and raucous ride.
As Marandola barks profanity-laced recipe instructions to followers of his videos, a slab of protein gets punishingly slammed onto a counter for seasoning with an audible thwack. It seems like every third word out of Marandola’s mouth is an F-bomb. Spices and liquids explode into unexpected places as the high-energy, shaggy-bearded cook pummels his ingredients into tasty submission with something that might resemble rage if he didn’t look like he was having so much fun.
“I make it funny,” says Marandola. “I make it aggressive. I make it chaotic. I purposely make messes. I purposely (blank) up.”
With more than 1.6 million followers on the social media app TikTok, viewers are inhaling Marandola’s rough-and-tumble brand of culinary comedy faster than a Slurpee in July. During the last three years, the 33-year-old, self-taught cook, working from his home kitchen or a backyard grill, has produced scores of videos, including a string that have gone viral, like his cheap-eats take on burnt brisket ends that substitutes the expensive cut with hot dogs.
A Johnston native who moved to the Robinson Street area during the pandemic, Marandola is now making the leap to TV as a guest on celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s new show, “Next Level Chef.” Marandola will appear on the Jan. 2 premiere of the Fox network cooking contest where he’ll face off against culinary competitors – on something less than a level playing field.
The producers invited Marandola to compete on the show after the digital sensation caught their attention.
The title of the show hints at the challenge, which takes place on a three-level set with different kitchens stacked on top of each other. The best-equipped, state-of-the-art facility is on top, but the amenities – and the ingredients – get steadily worse for the competitors assigned to the lower levels.
The show was produced months ago in one of the largest temporary structures ever built in Las Vegas, according to Marandola, who isn’t allowed to say how things ended up for him before viewers find out first.
“The three kitchens are stacked on top of each other,” says Marandola. “The top one is the best, the middle is standard, like the back room of an Applebee’s. The basement – the only thing missing is flickering lights and rats. It looked like a boiler room. The main ingredients come down on a platform. It starts on top and makes its way down. If you’re in the middle or the basement, you might not get what you want so you have to make do with what you have.”
“No spoilers,” he adds, “but I can say that I did see every kitchen while I was there.”
The Fox network says Marandola is among 15 contestants vying for a chance to win “a life-changing prize.”
They include social media stars, home chefs, food truck owners and others competing with the goal of finding “the food world’s newest superstar.”
Marandola is excited about the prospects for “Next Level Chef” elevating his brand, even though he’s already doing pretty well. The former manager of an Ace Hardware store in Massachusetts, Marandola quit his job after his video for burnt ends – substituting hot dogs for brisket – went viral. Although he has a number of sidelines, producing videos, mainly about barbecue and cocktail mixology, is his main gig these days.
Marandola is among a new breed of digital influencers who’ve managed to monetize their video creations by amassing a huge audience. In trade for the exposure, manufacturers of grills and other culinary products have partnered with Marandola, basically paying him to use their equipment on his videos.
Not surprisingly, some of the spiffiest grills, griddles and smokers on the market compete for space on his property – more than a dozen in all – including one that runs on food-grade wood pellets and is accessorized with unexpected features like a pizza oven.
Though Marandola may leverage comedic shtick to draw in views, don’t be fooled: He’s a serious cook.
“I love it,” he says. “I’ve been cooking ever since I was a little kid. Scrambled eggs. Mac and cheese. I fell in love with the grill.”
The chef credits his father, Gary Marandola Sr., with getting him interested in barbecue as a young child, and the younger Marandola grew up idolizing celebrity kitchen kings like Ramsay and Guy Fieri of the Food Network – a restaurateur in the spotlight since he won the “Next Food Network Star” contest in 2006.
As much as he admires Ramsay, Marandola says contestants didn’t get much opportunity to mingle with him during the production of “Next Level Chef.” His handlers whisked him on and off the set in tight sync with the rolling of the cameras.
“You didn’t really get to schmooze,” says Marandola. “Basically you’d just walk in and he’d be there. You’d leave and he disappears.”
Could an appearance on national TV alongside the iconic Ramsay lift Marandola higher up the celebrity food chain, perhaps with a TV show of his own?
“I’d be all for it,” says Marandola, though he says the platform would probably need HBO-level tolerance for his salty tongue.
Marandola may be closer to the limelight than ever, but it wasn’t long ago that he almost threw in the apron, convinced his videos would never get enough views to become moneymakers.
“At one point I almost quit because I wasn’t getting anywhere,” he says. “My wife said, “Keep going. You’ll eventually hit it.’”
The turning point, he says, came about almost by accident. He produced his first viral video without really trying. Then he spent even more time studying it to figure out what he did right.
“I just have watched it 60 times,” he said. “I over-analyzed the (blank) out of it.”
To his pleasant surprise, the work paid off in a string of future videos that also went viral, Marandola says.
“I never planned on being some sort of internet personality,” he says. “I thought probably one and done. Then it happened again and again and again.”
Marandola operates on TikTok and Instagram under the handle garythebbqchef, but marketing his video persona isn’t his only line of work. A graduate of Johnston High School and Lincoln Technical Institute, he is also an event DJ with his own company, Supreme Sounds. He also markets his own lines of dry rub seasonings and – something you can’t eat – clothing.
But Marandola is hopeful that some of the stardust that catapulted another one of his high school classmates into the spotlight may rub off on him. Mat Franco, a magician who won “America’s Got Talent” and went on to become a regular attraction in Las Vegas, was in the same graduating class as Marandola in high school.
“He used to make my bottle cap disappear at lunch,” he says.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
