WOONSOCKET — One woman’s inability to control her personal pet population has now morphed into a statewide problem as multiple shelters move to neuter, inoculate and adopt out dozens of felines seized from her now-condemned apartment, police say.
“It’s a Herculean effort” involving a half-dozen shelters in two states, including the Woonsocket Animal Control Facility, said Capt. John Picard of the Woonsocket Police Department. “We split them up. There isn’t a single shelter in the state that has the capacity to handle this number of cats on its own.”
Jane Marie Felix, 58, was booked on one count of cruelty to animals Wednesday after authorities seized the cats from a third-floor apartment at 34 Dulude Ave. after an investigation that lasted several days. When the cats were initially removed from the apartment, their number totaled 63, but six were pregnant and two later gave birth to kittens, bringing the total to 71 before Felix was charged.
Although Felix told police she had been renting the apartment where the cats were found since at least late 2019, she moved out on May 1, leaving the cats behind. She told police her residence is now 1000 Warren Ave. in East Providence, which is actually the Extended Stay America Hotel.
The police said they learned of the cats from representatives of a moving company Felix hired to relocate her belongings on May 14.
The WPD’s K9 handler, Patrolman Jason Berthelette, was one of the first officers to respond to 34 Dulude Ave. and he filed a report filled with jarring details of the condition of the premises.
The smell of ammonia was so strong that Berthelette picked it up from the street before he went in.
At first, animal control personnel didn’t want him to open the door because they were attempting to prevent the cats from escaping so the animals could be snared with nets.
“There were flies present in the hallway and both the amount of flies and the odor increased as I climbed the stairs to the third floor where the cats were,” Berthelette recounted.
When he finally got inside, “On the floor I saw cat feces,” he said. “There were several cat litter boxes that were overflowing. There were so few boxes for the cats to defecate that they were eliminating in corners of the rooms, including the kitchen.”
Although Felix claimed to have been returning to the apartment on a daily basis to feed and water the cats, Berthelette could see little evidence of it.
“For the number of cats in the apartment, I would have expected to see numerous watering stations, food bowls and bags of food,” his report says. “The apartment was a physical mess and none of the trash included cat food bags.”
The apartment, which Berthelette described as “worse than deplorable,” was later declared uninhabitable by city code enforcement personnel.
“Amazingly the cats are in fairly healthy condition,” Picard said later in a phone interview.
Several had upper respiratory infections, one had an infected uterus. None appeared to have fleas or mange, although some had heavily matted fur. As far as authorities could tell, only one of the animals they seized had been surgically prevented from reproducing. Most appear to be 2 years old or younger.
Felix showed up at the apartment while the cats were being rounded up and began explaining that, despite her efforts to “do the right thing,” the cats “just got out of control.”
But she was advised that the police would listen to her side of the story at the station. Berthelette said she “seemed eager” to comply and made arrangements for her to report to headquarters on Wednesday, when she was charged with the misdemeanor offense of animal cruelty or neglect.
During an interview, Felix told investigators that her horde of cats began with just four strays she took in back in December 2019 because she feared they would freeze to death. Unknown to her, all were pregnant females, and her community of house cats steadily began growing.
When police asked if she’d ever reached out to agencies or shelters that might take in some of the animals, she said she had – but only no-kill shelters. She told police none of them wanted her cats, and she did not have a car to transport the animals to a veterinarian to have them spayed or neutered.
Felix was held overnight for an appearance in court Thursday – but not on the cruelty charge. Police say she was wanted on a 2008 warrant for failure to appear for a hearing related to a conviction for writing fraudulent checks. The judiciary’s website says she paid a $93.50 fine and the warrant was quashed.
She was released by the police on a summons to answer the cruelty charge on Sept. 21, according to Picard.
For now, the focus is on getting all the cats seized from Felix’s apartment into new homes – a break-even proposition, at best, for the communities involved, according to Picard. The cats will have to be spayed, neutered and brought up to date on their inoculations at a cost of more than $150 each. The sheltering agencies try to recoup those costs as adoption fees.
There are so many cats involved that the Animal Control Division in the city has dedicated a special telephone number for anyone interested in adopting one – 401-265-2057. The division also encourages inquiries by email at aco@woonsocketri.org.
The animals were divvied up among six locations, including the local shelters at 5 Cumberland Hill Road and the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, 266 Mendon Road. Others are at municipal facilities in South Kingstown, North Smithfield, Burrillville and Blackstone, Mass.
“We still have calls out there for other places to take the animals as well,” said Picard. “It’s just too much to care for our staff, or any staff.”
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.