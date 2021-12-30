By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – The toilets that serve the adult detention area at police headquarters are in line for a $155,000 overhaul in what may be the costliest example yet of the building’s advancing age.
The City Council awarded the contract for the work to the Strategic Solution Team of Providence during a meeting on Dec. 20. The only other bidder was Gem Plumbing & Heating Services of Lincoln, which offered to do it for $159,884, according to bid documents submitted to the council.
The council approved the work without comment, but during an earlier meeting Police Chief Thomas F. Oates III explained the need for the work, saying most of the stainless steel toilets in the cell block are unusable because they’re leaking.
Of a dozen toilets in the cell block, Oates said, one doesn’t work because it has no running water. The remaining 11 have running water, but six of them are leaking, despite the city’s efforts to perform spot repairs on the fixtures.
Because of the awkward way the plumbing was configured when the police station was built – in 1975, according to Oates – the toilets cannot be individually replaced. The main problem is that the plumbing is located in a tight crawl space that leaves workers with a mere 24 inches in which to maneuver.
“If you replace one toilet, you have to replace them all,” Oates said. “This is a large commercial plumbing job. We put it out for an RFP (request for proposals). The plumbing inspector helped us write the RFP.”
In addition to replacing the toilets, Oates said the job would include replacing the existing metal pipes with modern fiberglass tubing. The contractors will also connect hot water to the cell block sinks in anticipation of requirements that are already in place in Massachusetts.
Should Rhode Island embrace the requirement for cell blocks to be serviced with hot running water, the city could face the prospect of what Oates called “a total ripout” of the new work and be forced to install new plumbing all over again.
Due to the present condition of the plumbing, Oates explained, the WPD is sometimes unable to house some female prisoners in the main adult detention area. If there are more than two women in custody at the same time, one must be relocated to the juvenile detention area. On occasion, two prisoners must share a cell.
Most prisoners do not spend a long time in the local lockup before they are moved out for court appearances or special arraignments, but Oates said the cell block sometimes gets quite full.
“We arrest close to 2,000 people a year,” Oates said. “Not all of them spend a lot of time in our cells but they do spend time in our cells. On any given night when I come in in the morning there are seven or eight prisoners...”
As the police station surpasses the half-century mark, Oates suggested that the city may think about replacing the building someday, but in the meantime some near-term maintenance of the building will be necessary. Even if the city embarked on a plan to replace the structure immediately, Oates observed, it would probably be five years before such a plan came to fruition.
The next item on Oates’ to-do list will probably be the replacement of a garage door near the entryway for prisoners at a cost of $15,000 to $20,000. Oates did not ask the council to provide funding for the door, but he indicated to the council that he would make that request in the not-too-distant future.
In addition to hiring the Strategic Solution Team to repair the toilets, the council also approved a budget transfer to pay for the work. The money was moved from the capital fund to the public safety building improvement account to cover the cost of the job, which was not envisioned in the current year’s municipal budget. Oates said the toilet problems only came to light within the last six months.
