NORTH SMITHFIELD – In these troubled times when people are not supposed to leave their homes, Reagan Desrochers was naturally inquisitive about how her family planned to celebrate her seventh birthday on Wednesday.
“I told her we were having dinner and cake and opening some presents,” says her mother, Tracey Desrochers. “And that's it.”
Well, not quite, it turned out.
Desrochers left out the part about how she'd been secretly planning a bash of a birthday party that fit into the new socially-distanced normal of the Covid-19 era. Like so many others looking for Covid-compliant ways to mark special occasions across the country these days – weddings, religious services, funerals – Desrochers turned her daughter's mini-milestone into a “drive-by” event.
And so on Wednesday afternoon, Reagan and her family stood at the foot of their driveway on Carpenter Street to greet a surprise caravan of cars, fire trucks and police cars. The invitees sounded their horns and passengers displayed “Happy Birthday Reagan” signs, tossing stuffed animals and birthday cards at the guest of honor from the windows of the festive motorcade.
“She was beyond shocked,” says Desrochers, who was so touched by the outpouring of support that she began sobbing when she talked about it.
With so many new pressures in the Desrochers' household as a result of Covid-19, all it took, maybe, was a generous display of civic goodwill to open the emotional floodgates. Desrochers had been working from home, but more recently she was furloughed from her job with a restaurant supply company. Meanwhile her husband Micheal has the opposite problem – he's working longer hours than ever in the distribution center for Stop & Shop, one of the meccas of “essential retail.”
Now Desrochers is spending most of her time at home helping the girls, including Reagan's eight-year-old sister Sophie, with their distance learning lessons and trying to keep them entertained.
“We're lucky,” she says at one point. “We have a trampoline.”
Desrochers says she's surprised by how little-inconvenienced Reagan and Sophie seem by being stuck at home, but they do pine for the social milieu of their classrooms at North Smithfield Elementary School, which have been shut down for over a month – along with those of every other K-12 school in the state. And Gov. Gina Raimondo, who has lauded distance learning as a success, is expected to make an announcement next week about whether schools may remain closed even longer than presently envisioned, perhaps until next September.
A drive-by birthday party seemed like the perfect hiatus from the forced isolation of Raimondo's general stay-at-home order, and Desrochers made sure Reagan's friends and teachers were on the invitation list. Among those who joined the parade of vehicles were teachers Alyssa Koerner, E. Michael Economo and Ellie Letourneau.
“They really miss having a play date and having someone other than each other to play with,” says Desrochers. “At least just getting to see her friends would boost her spirits. It's just sad, you know.”
Desrochers was especially humbled that public safety workers, including North Smithfield Fire Chief David Chartier, showed up in person, driving one of two fire trucks he brought to the party.
“It was great, really really good, lots of people, the police and fire got here,” says Desrochers. “When I had texted them, obviously, they can't give you a definite yes. The fire chief called and texted from his personal cell phone. I thought one truck would have been nice. They showed up with two trucks and the chief. A policeman sent a car. They ran sirens and tooted their horns.”
Reagan's reaction?
“It was crazy!” she says. “I liked it.”
It took about 20 minutes for the birthday parade to finish passing by. Later Reagan went inside to play with her presents, including one of the new “American Girl” dolls that she collects.
All in all, the socially-limited festivities turned out to be far more satisfying than Desrochers thought they would, not just for her but Reagan, too.
She didn't think it was just an okay birthday, “She thought it was the best birthday,” her mother says.
No argument from Reagan there, but she already knows what kind of birthday she wants to have by the time she turns eight.
“I want to have a regular one,” she said.
