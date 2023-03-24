WOONSOCKET – Michael Dubois, one of two conflicting appointments to the Woonsocket Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, is now seated on the board after the City Solicitor declined to issue an opinion.
Dubois was appointed in November by former Mayor Daniel Gendron, along with resident commissioner Arthur Benoit, who has since resigned the position. Shortly after Dubois began the onboarding process, his appointment was suddenly suspended when news broke of a second appointment to his seat from Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who said she appointed someone else in October before being removed by the City Council.
At a February 23 Board of Commissioners meeting, WHA attorneys presented a 23-page legal opinion on which appointment was proper and valid. The board discussed the opinion, which has not been made public due to attorney-client privilege, in closed session, and voted to send it to City Solicitor Michael Lepizzera for the opportunity to issue his own opinion on the matter.
WHA attorney Louise Marcus told The Call at the time that doing so was a “professional courtesy.” The board voted to give Lepizzera until March 14 to respond.
WHA Board of Commissioners Chair Michael Houle told The Call this week that they never received a response from Lepizzera, so the board went ahead and voted unanimously to accept the WHA attorneys’ opinion and seat Dubois.
“No one was moving on it,” Houle said. “It was a situation that was created beyond our control.”
Benoit’s resignation still leaves one seat open, one of two spots on the board that must be filled by a resident in one of the WHA’s properties. Houle said he has not heard from Baldellli-Hunt about when a new appointment to that spot might be made.
Houle said Dubois has been present at the last three meetings, including a closed session meeting Wednesday evening where three new permanent executive director candidates were interviewed.
The WHA has been without a top administrative leader since former acting Executive Director Vasiliki “Celia” Milios gave a same-day resignation in mid-February. At previous meetings, commissioners discussed the possibility of bringing in a consultant or small team to serve in the interim, but Houle said “no one was interested” or available.
Although he couldn’t yet offer any information on the candidates, Houle said the board will reconvene next Wednesday to conduct a second interview with one of the three and hear from one new candidate as well.
The board conducted an initial round of interviews in November, hearing from four candidates including Milios, who had been serving as executive director in an acting capacity for over a year. Commissioner Steve D’Agostino told The Call he didn’t feel strongly about any of the previous candidates.
“Unfortunately, for me, when we interviewed the last time, there was no one there I could really support,” he said.
He added that he’s looking for someone who “wants to build the organization,” brings “no prior baggage” and understands the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development policy that governs the WHA.
The WHA is also still in the process of hiring a finance director, previously filled by Milios, and a procurement director, left vacant earlier this month by a retirement.
“My intention as one commissioner is to fill every position,” D’Agostino said.
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
