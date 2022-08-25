By Stella Lorence
CRANSTON
About a dozen people in Rhode Island have cast hundreds of ballots in the last several elections, but it isn’t voter fraud, and only one of those ballots is truly their own. The rest are test ballots used to check the accuracy of every single piece of voting equipment used in every precinct before every election.
In a public process called “Logic and Accuracy Testing” that takes place before each election, about a dozen Board of Elections staff members and some additional staff from the companies that supply the voting machines spend roughly a week making sure that every voter’s ballot will be counted accurately on Election Day or during early voting. The whole process, which began last week, is overseen by Steven Taylor, special projects coordinator for the BOE.
“People don’t realize how much work goes into it,” Taylor said. “So many little details that we do.”
Logic and accuracy testing, or L&A testing for short, takes place in the sprawling 50,000 square-foot warehouse space attached to the BOE’s office space in Cranston. As an election approaches, Taylor can be spotted riding his bike between his office in the warehouse and his office up front in the administrative section of the facility.
Last Wednesday, one week before the start of early voting, the warehouse was full of the voting machines that had already been checked for early voting, neatly lined up in delivery order and ready to go out to city and town halls in the next few days. Behind those rows were hundreds more machines for the November election being tested by about 10 staff members.
The warehouse is organized roughly front to back in the order of L&A testing, beginning with the ExpressVote machines.
Slightly bigger than an old Macintosh computer, these machines assist voters in independently marking their ballot; they do not count votes. Taylor likened them to a “fancy pencil.” A voter inserts a specially sized blank sheet of paper, follows the prompts on the screen to select their preferred candidates, and the machine prints the responses.
BOE workers follow a checklist to test each ExpressVote machine. They first double-check the device’s serial number and precinct assignment against their list, then follow a series of steps to mark several ballots on each device.
The ExpressVote machines get tested first, because the print-out ballots generated by the machines get inserted along with several “normal” ballots into the DS200, the device that records and tabulates votes.
“Each machine is programmed for that particular precinct,” Taylor said. L&A testing “verifies that every machine is programmed and programmed correctly so everyone’s votes are counted.”
To do so, workers insert a “test deck” of ballots pre-marked with every combination of possible votes, including errors such as a blank ballot or marking two candidates for the same office. The test deck makes sure that every candidate is recorded correctly in the system, and that the machines correctly respond to errors.
“We want to make sure we cover all our bases,” Taylor said.
Workers follow an additional checklist for the DS200s, which also begins with verifying the serial number and address labels are correct. A strip of receipt paper generated to one side records a “zero report” showing the vote count on the device has been set to zero, then the results of any ballots fed through. On Election Day, poll workers verify and sign the results tape at the end of the day. For poll testing, the tape is used to show that the machine began with a zero-count, then to verify the results of the test deck, and lastly to show that the machine was once again returned to a zero-count after being tested. After each DS200 has been tested and reset to zero, it is locked and “sealed” until poll workers are ready to set them up on Election Day.
Two ExpressVotes and two DS200s get sent to every early voting polling location. All together, BOE is sending out 537 DS200s to the early voting locations and precincts for the primary, Taylor said. In the warehouse, stacked behind the ExpressVotes machines, are about 5,000 privacy booths, ready to be distributed to polling locations.
Using data from the last six or eight comparable elections, along with precinct-specific turnout models created by the URI VOTES program at the University of Rhode Island, Taylor determines how many machines and privacy booths to send to each precinct.
“There’s all these different calculations and formulas that go into what gets sent to each location,” he said. The factors include whether it’s a presidential election year, whether there are any expected close races, the number of mail-ballot applications and even how complex the ballot itself is. For example, ballots that are longer and more complex will cause people to spend more time in the privacy booth, so precincts will need more booths to keep voters moving through smoothly.
While Taylor said he can pretty confidently predict a 24% turnout rate for the September 13 primary based on many of those factors, it’s harder to predict which method those voters will use.
“We don’t have enough historical data to predict how busy they’ll be,” he said, adding that the only other election where no-excuse mail-voting was allowed was in 2020. Before the 2020 presidential primary and general election, where a combined 274,612 people voted by mail, the only other election that had a relatively high percentage of mail-ballots was the 2018 election, where just under 41,000 people voted by mail, according to BOE data.
Estimated turnout for each precinct also helps BOE staff prepare the boxes of supplies that get delivered to each early voting location and precinct. The boxes are color-coded blue and red.
The red box contains the electronics, mainly the poll-pads, which are the iPads used to check voters in and scan their IDs. Before they can be backed away into their red boxes, the iPads undergo updates to their operating system and the app used to check in voters, and are loaded with the correct and current voter file from the central voter registration system database. The red boxes also include extra battery bases to keep the poll-pads charged all day.
The blue boxes contain the ballots themselves and supplies for the poll. Inside, the supplies are organized further by type of poll worker, either moderator, clerk or supervisor. These supplies include checklists and documents to help poll workers track the ballots they begin and end each day with, and the number of voters who come through the polling location. These documents get returned to BOE and local boards of canvassers, so the data can be tracked at the municipal and state levels as well. The boxes also include posters to be placed around the polling location and plenty of “I Voted”’ stickers.
Once the boxes are filled, they are sealed and organized in delivery order. Movers deliver the equipment and supply boxes to each precinct or early voting location, usually starting in South Kingstown and the southern part of the state, and working inward toward Providence.
The L&A testing process is open to the public, and anyone interested in viewing it gets a personal tour from Taylor. The BOE administrative office is also full of windows; it’s built to accommodate public observance of other voting processes, including the certification of mail ballots, which is done by bipartisan pairs trained in signature-matching by a former FBI agent, Taylor said. Yet only one person came to see the L&A testing this year, and misinformation about elections is rampant, Taylor said.
“To us, it’s scary that there’s inaccurate information being put out there,” Taylor said. “People should come to the source” and see the process for themselves, he added.
Jennifer Regan, who’s in charge of poll worker training and nursing home ballots at BOE, said there’s a lot of misinformation and misunderstanding around the nursing home ballots in particular, especially now that nursing home ballots are no longer required by law to be notarized.
“That really distresses me, that people think the elderly are being taken advantage of; they’re absolutely not,” Regan said.
Though the notary requirement is gone, the state is still required to send a bipartisan pair of supervisors to every nursing home to witness votes cast in that facility, according to state law. Voters who are permanently disabled or incapacitated must request to vote absentee, and if they decide day-of not to fill out their ballot, their decision is recorded by BOE elections staff, Regan said.
“We don’t make the rules, but we’re required to follow them,” she said. “We just want people to vote. If we saw something that was concerning, we’d be the first to bring it up.”
While elections policy is governed by state laws passed by the General Assembly, the seven-member Board of Elections appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate can set rules and regulations, a process which is also open to the public.
“They make decisions of what’s right for the voter,” Regan said. “Not Democratic voters, not Republican voters, just voters.”
Early voting for the primary began on Aug. 24. Board of Elections meetings are available to stream online or attend in person at the BOE facility at 2000 Plainfield Pike in Cranston between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
