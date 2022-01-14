By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – Students and staff in K-12 public schools on Thursday began operating under more relaxed COVID-19 isolation guidance recommended by state and federal authorities over a week ago to further support in-person learning, Schools Supt. Patrick McGee announced.
Among the key features of the new guidance is a shortened quarantine period for symptomatic individuals – it’s been cut in half, to five days.
“Students and staff who either have or develop symptoms need to stay home and isolate for five days, and should get tested,” the superintendent explained. “They can return to school on day 6, if symptoms are improving.”
McGee announced the new guidance on the WED’s Facebook page earlier this week and also elaborated on it during a meeting of the School Committee on Wednesday.
While quarantine periods have shrunk before, the most dramatic change in the new guidance may be that close contacts of COVID-positive individuals no longer have to isolate at all unless they develop symptoms. McGee said the WED has embraced so-called “monitor-to-stay” protocols on the advice of the Rhode Island Department of Education.
Under monitor-to-stay, students who are in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 can remain in school each day during their quarantine period. If symptoms develop, the close contact will be sent home to isolate for 5 days from their onset and return to class on day 6 after receiving a negative test result.
During Wednesday’s school committee meeting, McGee said relief from the mandatory at-home quarantine guidance for asymptomatic positives will be a major boon for in-person learning. The school district’s experience has been that most school-based close contacts never develop COVID-19, but the earlier guidance came with a heavy toll in academic loss because those individuals had been required to shift to remote learning during compulsory at-home quarantines.
“What we found through our data – and school districts across the state were finding the same thing – the vast majority of the students and staff who were having to quarantine because of close contacts were not testing positive,” said McGee. “The number of days those students have missed has just been astronomical.”
McGee told members of the school committee that the district will also do less contact tracing. The chore had been that of school nurses, but it’s proven to be an unsustainable burden for them, according to McGee.
“Contact tracing is a job in and of itself for nursing staff,” he said. “The nurses are expected to be a nurse during the day and do what they do.”
McGee said the district attempted to hire some help from outside the district to assist in contact tracing, but it wasn’t all that successful.
The WED instituted the new guidance one week after the option was offered by RIDE, which took its cue from the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Under the new guidance the only individuals who might face a 10-day quarantine are symptomatic positives who are already in an at-home quarantine. They can return to school on day 6 if symptoms are improving and they’re fever-free for 24 hours. If that’s not the case, however, they must remain in isolation up to 10 days from when their symptoms first develop, the WED says.
