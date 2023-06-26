UPTON – It was a beautiful day to be outside. On June 16, teachers, administrators, and support staff at Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School gathered under a bright blue sky to mark the official start of summer vacation by waving goodbye to students. There was a sense of excitement, smiles, and best wishes for a safe and happy summer before embarking on their sabbatical.
The last day wave, held on the last day of the school year, is an annual tradition at BVT. It signifies that another school year has successfully come to an end. While students and teachers enjoy their well-deserved downtime, administrators, support staff, and the Facilities team are prepared to tackle many projects during the eight-week summer vacation.
“It’s a lengthy and ambitious to-do-list,” said BVT Facilities Manager Robert Dolegiewicz. “Some of the proposed summer projects include: painting the old gym and the Construction Technology shop; a tank removal project; building new storage and workstations for the Technology department; replacing grease traps in the Culinary Arts and the Cafe area; replacing a dishwasher in the Cafe; planning for a Welding shop update; Central and Business Office floor replacement; baseball infield replacement; circuit breaker testing; replacement of the center of the football field; and tech server room wall cut in addition to other annual summer projects, routine maintenance, and inspections.”
Blackstone Valley Tech will welcome the Class of 2027 freshmen and parents at the Freshmen Cookout on Wednesday, August 16. Freshmen Orientation Days are August 17 and 18. The first day of school for all of BVT is August 21. Until then, have a fun, sun-soaked summer!
