WOONSOCKET – The cardiac licenses of Woonsocket EMTs Shawn Hoyle and Jarrod Martin were suspended by the Rhode Island Department of Health after they allegedly failed to follow protocols while treating a newborn baby who later died.
On Aug. 1, Martin and Hoyle responded to the home of a woman who had just delivered a 24-25 week-old infant into the toilet, according to the RIDOH disciplinary report. The two EMTs clamped, then cut, the umbilical cord, and left the infant in the toilet while they escorted the mother to the living room, according to the report.
When they returned, they found the infant had no pulse, and did not move its limbs when they tapped its feet. They wrapped the infant in a towel and placed it in a biohazard bag, which they put behind the mother on an ambulance stretcher, taking both to Landmark Medical Center, according to RIDOH documents.
The infant was left in the ambulance with another Woonsocket Fire Department member while the mother was treated, until the emergency department physician asked about it. Emergency department staff brought the infant into the hospital and determined it did have a pulse. They attempted resuscitation, and the attending physician pronounced the infant dead.
RIDOH concluded Martin and Hoyle failed to comply with protocols dictating routine patient care, such as clearing airways and communicating with hospital staff, as well as protocols of neonatal resuscitation, including warming and stimulating the infant and clearing airways. The disciplinary order also states they had violated sections of the EMS rules that prohibit gross negligence in providing medical care, unprofessional conduct and violating state or federal law.
The disciplinary order will be a permanent part of RIDOH’s records on Martin and Hoyle, though the two are entitled to a hearing with an administrative hearing officer. It is the only disciplinary action either man has received from RIDOH, according to RIDOH data.
There are over 2,100 EMTs with active cardiac licenses in the state, according to RIDOH data, and there have been 15 summary suspensions since 2011.
Representatives for the Woonsocket Fire Department could not be reached for comment.
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.