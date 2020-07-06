CUMBERLAND – When Mary Jo Correia arrived in the United States from Portugal in 1971, the very first store she visited was the Ann & Hope off of Broad Street.
Now living in Central Falls, Correia made sure that she’d make one final pilgrimage to the factory outlet before it closes its doors for good later this summer.
“It’s sad to see,” Correia said on Friday afternoon. “Ann & Hope’s been here for so many years. It was the first store I came to when I came to the United States … We used to come shop here.”
“The bargains, the people, you get familiar with the people that have been working here for so long, it’s so sad, it’s very sad,” Correia said. But when asked how she made out on her shopping spree Friday, she said: “Pretty good! I got good bargains. Towels, pillows, you know, you still have to help. I waited 45 minutes (in line), but it was worth it. I’ll be back before it’s closed!”
Felled by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and customers trending toward online shopping, Ann & Hope – one of the legacy retail institutions of New England for more than 60 years – announced earlier this week that it would close all of its Curtain & Bath Outlet locations over the next few months.
“This was an exceedingly difficult decision, but after carefully looking at all of our available options, it became apparent that it was inevitable,” said Ann & Hope Corporate Vice President Ron Dore in a statement distributed to the media earlier this week. “The unprecedented economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 public health crisis, combined with more consumers gravitating toward online shopping alternatives, has created a retail environment that is simply no longer sustainable for many locally owned businesses like ours.”
“We are tremendously proud of everything we have been able to accomplish in Rhode Island and across southern New England since our founding in 1953,” Dore said. “We want to express our sincere gratitude to each of our associates, whose day-to-day dedication to making the shopping experience special for our millions of customers over the years has helped build Ann & Hope into the unique company we will always be proud of and always remember.”
Ann & Hope has 11 Curtain & Bath Outlets dotted across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, all of which will be closed in the next three to four months. The company has said store closing sales will begin starting on July 9. But on Friday, customers were lined up outside of the Cumberland location, some waiting as long as an hour, to get in and find deals on the shelves throughout the store.
Theresa Truman of Smithfield had just loaded the trunk of her car full of bags from a day of shopping inside the factory outlet. She said she’d waited about 45 minutes in line just to get inside the store on Friday.
“I had a whole list of stuff,” she said of what she came down to shop for on Friday. “Just one last one and that’s it … Sheets and curtains, everything you need for an apartment, they’ve got it, and it’s a shame they’re going out of business. The prices were good.”
While Truman said she usually shops at Ann & Hope only two or three times in a year, she noted the amount of bags she carried out of the store, saying “You saw all them bags, I make a killing!”
Meanwhile, Pat Rydberg of Hopkinton, Mass. was carrying out two handfuls of various items from inside the store. She said she made the half-hour drive south – then stood in line for almost an hour – because she knew Ann & Hope would be offering “a really super deal.”
“I think I did very well,” Rydberg said with a laugh. “I put back things that I really would’ve liked, but you can only spend so much money.”
