LINCOLN – Lyle Nesse, an English teacher at the William M. Davies, Jr. Career & Technical High School for the past six years, didn’t think he stood a prayer of being selected the charter’s District Teacher of the Year Award winner when he applied several weeks ago.
“You know, we have so many amazing teachers here, but I figured I’d throw my hat into the ring anyway this year; I thought it would be fun to go through the process,” he said. “I enjoy writing, and I loved writing the application, but I knew I didn’t stand a chance. We not only have all of our academic teachers, but we also have a huge number of phenomenal technical area teachers as well.”
Nesse found it curious when, at about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, Davies Director Mary Watkins called for him to report to the main office’s conference room to discuss the school budget for the 2023-24 school year.
Since Nesse and best bud Greg Surber had together started up an after-school music program, he figured that was the reason for the beckoning, so he grabbed his numbers and coffee and beelined for the office.
“I was expecting to be in a meeting for a while, but then I opened the conference room door and everybody I knew was staring me in the face, then they started cheering,” Nesse said. “I was wondering, ‘Is this an intervention? Did I do something wrong? What the heck is this?’ Then everyone screamed, ‘Surprise!” and Director Watkins told me about the honor I was blown away.
“Turns out, my wife, Jessica Otis, and my five-year-old daughter, Madeline Otis, knew for a couple of weeks and kept the secret; I was stunned,” he added. “I never expected winning. It was a big shock. We have so much history here at Davies, so this means the world to me. I just love Davies so much, and to get some love back, man, I really appreciate it.
“It’s an honor, and I just want to do the best I can to represent the school at the state level; that will be my responsibility, and I take it very seriously. To get that love back is truly, truly appreciated.”
He had heard stories about Christina Cipolla capturing the District Teacher of the Year laurel last year in a similar fashion, and Nesse just laughed.
“I think it’s part of the culture in the main office here; they like surprising people,” he said. “They go to great lengths to surprise people. I had no idea, so they succeeded with me, too. I never saw it coming. I have to say I’ve never had a surprise party thrown for me before, so it really was a shock to open a door and see a roomful of your family and friends looking at you.
“I was taken aback,” he continued. “I actually started backing out of the door.”
When asked exactly what a District Teacher of the Year does, he laughed, “I’m a little unclear about that, too, but I think I’m supposed to be a liaison between the Rhode Island Department of Education and the school, so I will attend some statewide RIDE meetings and learn about statewide initiatives and bring that information back to the school.
“I also plan on, hopefully, sharing with colleagues across the state some of the great things Davies is doing, and maybe learn from them what they’re doing. I imagine this as a reciprocal trading of information and ideas so we can all go back to our respective schools and continue to do the best we can for our kids.”
Nesse, a native of Silver Spring, Md., had been a public school educator for the last 14 years. He indicated that he teaches six classes per day at Davies, and that he instructs about 125 students, but that number rises when he and Surber go to work making music with those in the after-school program.
“I still don’t know why I was selected; in my application, I wrote about starting up the new music program, and I know we haven’t had that in several years,” he said. “Maybe that was part of it. I mean, we’re a technical school, and we don’t have much room in the schedule for electives, in particular art and music, so I decided to start this up with my best friend, Greg.
“I play guitar and drums, and he plays bass; he donated his time of his own free will, and I’m thankful for that,” he added. “I think the kids and staff appreciate it. It was a really great year and we’re going to keep it going. We want to turn this into a new tradition at Davies.”
