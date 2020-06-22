WOONSOCKET – The Environmental Protection Agency has cleared the use of a $300,000 brownfields grant to begin environmental assessments of three of the city's most glaring architectural eyesores, a first step toward making the structures marketable for redevelopment.
The buildings include the CNC factory at 20 Privilege St., the former Bonin Spinning complex at 1265 Mendon Road and the neglected hulk of the onetime Hospital Trust bank at 162 Main St., opposite City Hall.
The city received the grant in late 2019, but the EPA just approved the city's request to begin what's known as “phase one” brownfield assessments of these problem sites, according to Director of Planning and Development Scott A. Gibbs.
Brownfields grants are designed to determine whether underutilized and vacant buildings are plagued by pollution associated with past uses or the materials used in their construction.
The grant includes funds for all three phases of brownfields assessments for the sites, which begins with a review of the historical record of how the buildings were constructed and what they were used for, according to Gibbs. The second phase involves more aggressive site testing for evidence of toxic materials, and the third phase involves the formulation of a cleanup strategy.
The funds do not, however, cover the cost of remediation, so “obviously we're going to be looking around for additional monies,” said Gibbs.
EPA must approve the use of the grant at every phase of the investigation and development of cleanup plans. And Gibbs says those are important preliminary steps for municipalities like Woonsocket that are eager for seen-better-days industrial and commercial sites to be repurposed for productive use.
“If these issues are not clarified and resolved these buildings are not marketable,” said Gibbs.
Not all of the buildings on the new brownfields target list are empty, at least not completely. A chemical company, CNC maintains a staff of “two or three” employees in the mill-era site overlooking Harris Pond, which the owner is desirous of selling, said Gibbs.
“It is critically important that the city leverage state and federal monies to assess and alleviate environmental constraints which are negatively impacting the investment and redevelopment for critical properties,” Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said. “Unless environmental problems are assessed and alleviated, potential investors and businesses will look elsewhere.”
The city's long-range goals are to redevelop the properties for retail, light industrial, commercial, renewable energy and possible public uses, according to the mayor.
The city has teamed up with the state Department of Environmental Management, private property owners and the “local brownfield engineering and development” staff at the firm Fuss & O'Neill to implement the assessment program, she said.
In addition to the three sites approved for phase one assessments, the EPA has okayed the use of a portion of the grant for “redevelopment visioning” in the River Street corridor, which includes a couple of other eyesores that date back to the mill era, including the tumbledown remains of Dorado Processing, 719 River St., and the former Seville Dyeing on First Avenue.
The goal of the so-called visioning process is to focus on the question of what the corridor might be used for in the future, according to Gibbs. Depending on what the answer is, the cost of a future environmental remediation could vary greatly.
“It's going to be very different if the intended use is for a school than it would be for a manufacturing facility,” Gibbs says.
