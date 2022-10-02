By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
SMITHFIELD – Kevin Lavallee knew he wanted to run his own restaurant long before he recently got the chance to do just that with Everybody’s Pizzeria & Bar at 970 Douglas Pike.
Lavallee, a 2013 graduate of Woonsocket High School who went on to earn a business management degree from Rhode Island College, said this week he actually started thinking about running his own restaurant when he was just 13.
“I always had this idea in my head to have my own restaurant,” Lavallee explained during a break in his preparations for Everybody’s Pizzeria’s grand opening on Friday.
He initially pursued that goal by working in a number of restaurants while still in school, and after in college, always with the thought that someday he would set out on his own.
Starting when he was 15, he worked part-time for the former 77 Restaurant in the old Embassy Club off Wood Avenue in Woonsocket and graduated from those days bussing tables to better jobs at Tuck’s Pub in Cumberland and the Village Haven Restaurant in North Smithfield.
Lavallee learned to cook along the way and that only enhanced his options for one day taking hold of his dream.
The opportunity to become a restaurant owner finally presented itself after the pandemic ran its course and the former Biagio’s Pizzeria in the commercial plaza at 940 Douglas Pike became available.
Lavallee and his wife, Michelle, purchased the business in early summer and started work on a business plan for their new family-run operation.
Not only are the Lavallees working in the business, but so is Michelle’s mom, Candy Brayboy, also of Woonsocket.
Given their family approach, Kevin Lavallee settled on Everybody’s as the pizzeria’s new name because of how many family members were involved.
“Everybody’s is a whole-family business,” Lavallee said.
Lavallee is also getting some help from T.J. Kozaczka as bar manager for the pizzeria’s full bar and 12 beers on tap set-up behind the dining-in space. Kozaczka is also a former employee of the Village Haven Restaurant.
The bar business was part of the prior pizzeria operation and has already proved to be a popular spot in the busy plaza that also hosts several other restaurants and service businesses.
Lavallee noted his research into the Douglas Pike location found there are actually 40 other businesses located within a quarter-mile of Everybody’s Pizzeria & Bar and Bryant University, with its dorms of pizza-hungry college students, is also just up the road.
Given the continuing staffing difficulties left over from the pandemic, Everybody’s won’t be operating its own delivery runs just yet but does have links to Chownow and Doordash on its website, www.everybodyspizzeria.com, as an alternative.
As for the menu, Everybody’s has a list of pizzas featuring house-made, hand-stretched pizza dough, home-made pizza sauce and cheese shredded on the premises.
“It’s all fresh and there are no chain-restaurant pizzas here,” Lavallee said.
The toppings can range from a meat lovers pizza with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef and mozzarella, to buffalo chicken pizza with mozzarella and bleu cheese dollops, or even a 16-inch Daiya vegan cheese pizza.
The restaurant also offers sandwiches like steak & cheese and Italian grinders, as well as burgers, a chicken cordon bleu grinder, pastas, appetizers and salads.
Lavallee is also planning weekly dinner specials and other promotions as the new business grows.
“It is what I always wanted to do,” Lavallee said of his new business enterprise.
“I love cooking and putting out food that people enjoy,” Lavallee said.
Everybody’s Pizzeria & Bar is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
The beers on tap include light drafts, domestic beers, IPAs and seasonals, as well as hard ciders, Lavallee noted.
While Everybody’s may already be popular with the Bryant crowd, there also is a chance Lavallee will see a few Villa Novans stopping in as word gets around about his new business venture.
Michelle will also be bringing the couple’s new son, Christopher, to the grand opening, someone Lavallee is thinking his son may also work in the family business one day – when he’s 15, that is.
Follow Joseph Nadeau on Twitter @JNad75
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.