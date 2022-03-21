By Stella Lorence
WOONSOCKET – Instances of non-compliance outlined in a February audit report of the Woonsocket Housing Authority can be traced back to early pandemic lockdowns and improvised attempts to do the right thing to keep people safe, said former Executive Director Robert Moreau.
Marcum LLP, the firm that audited WHA, found the authority exceeded its spending threshold for a contract with NES Solutions, a private security firm, by more than $380,000 in 2020. After soliciting quotes for security in 2021, only NES responded, and WHA continued to contract with them until May of 2021, spending an additional $224,000.
Tracking national news of COVID outbreaks inside nursing homes at the time, Moreau said he decided the security was necessary to lock down WHA’s four high-rises, which house mostly seniors and adults with disabilities. The overspending resulted from both underestimating how long security would be needed, and the internal failure of WHA procurement policies, he said.
“COVID, in my opinion, may have lasted two months,” Moreau told The Call. “I wasn’t able to cancel the security because it was getting worse and worse. My biggest thing was, I needed to keep a vulnerable elderly population safe.”
In May of 2021, Moreau sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requesting retroactive relief for the security contract. In the letter, he “self-disclosed” the overspending, and said the WHA’s finance department failed to notify him that the purchase order for the security contract was exceeding its threshold.
“The need to provide a safe and healthy environment for our residents and staff was the focus during this very difficult time,” Moreau wrote, according to a copy of the letter provided to The Call. “I am assessing the purchase order processes entirely to correct how our internal controls failed in the finance department and all staff will be trained on the purchase order process.”
Marcum’s audit report states auditors found “no evidence” that the finance department failed to notify Moreau of the accumulating costs after looking at time-stamped files from the department.
“You don’t realize COVID was going to last so long,” Moreau said. “Bills were coming in but we were keeping people safe. How do you put a price on that?”
Marcum’s audit also asserts that there was no documentation of meeting minutes to show that the security contract was approved by the Board of Commissioners; however the WHA’s procurement policy states that the board’s approval is “not required for any procurement actions,” and that it’s the responsibility of the executive director to make sure procurement actions follow the policy.
Moreau said, however, that even if the policy had required board approval, the board approved a resolution in April 2020 giving Moreau “emergency powers” and authorizing Moreau to “take any and all action” consistent with federal, state and local law to protect the authority’s property and the safety of its tenants and employees. The resolution also required Moreau to document the actions he took and submit a written report to the board’s chairman, a stipulation Moreau said he complied with.
Marcum’s audit also highlighted four raises given out in 2019 that auditors suspected were “improperly authorized.” The auditors found no evidence that three raises were approved by the Board of Commissioners, which “reserves the right to set wage rates and adjust them accordingly” based on factors including whether the employee is covered by a collective bargaining agreement, according to the city’s bylaws.
Katrina Lapierre, WHA human resources director and executive secretary, said in her six years at the authority, she’s never seen the board approve raises individually.
“I prepare a payroll change form for all employees,” Lapierre said. “Those sheets are given to the director. He signs them, and then they go to the payroll department.”
Moreau also said it was his understanding that the board only negotiated the collective bargaining agreement with union employees, not individual salaries or raises.
“I’d been there for 14 years, and as director, I assumed I had the authority to issue raises to people who were taking on more responsibility,” Moreau said.
Lapierre said that the four instances outlined in Marcum’s audit were all explained by shifting roles within WHA, three of which were triggered by Moreau’s move to executive director in 2019. Roger Biron, formerly an assistant security director, moved up to the security director position vacated by Moreau in 2018, but kept the assistant title and base salary until Moreau was made permanent executive director. Biron’s retroactive raise is explained by his eventual promotion to permanent security director, Lapierre said, as he wasn’t getting paid the security director’s salary during the interim period.
When Biron moved to the security director position, Tracy Maynard took on the role of assistant security director. Her contract under the collective bargaining agreement allowed her a raise if she took on the work of a higher classification for more than 20 days, Lapierre said. The Marcum audit flagged Maynard’s raise as a violation of the collective bargaining agreement.
Lapierre’s own raise was the result of her additional responsibility in helping with a capital fund program audit by the HUD Office of the Inspector General, a two-year undertaking that began in August of 2018 shortly after Moreau became the interim executive director. The findings of the HUD audit were released in May of 2019. Lapierre took a three-day HUD procurement training, in order to better understand the findings of the audit, and helped draft the authority’s corrective action plan based on those findings, she said.
Shortly after Moreau became acting executive director, the WHA finance director was let go, Lapierre said. When the position was eventually filled in 2020 by Vasiliki Milios, former WHA accountant Jo-Anne Lanou was brought out of retirement as a part-time consultant to help Milios with the transition, Lapierre said. She said the Marcum audit classifying Lanou’s consultant salary as a “raise” is inaccurate, since it’s being compared to her previous full-time union salary and does not take into consideration her retirement the previous summer.
Since Moreau was placed on leave in October of 2021, Milios has been the acting executive director, while also overseeing the responsibilities of several other vacant positions, including her original role as finance director, Lapierre said.
Regarding his contract extension, the third instance of non-compliance found in the Marcum audit, Moreau said allegations that the Board of Commissioners didn’t realize they were signing a contract with modifications are “completely false.” Moreau said a few commissioners requested his contract be added to the December 2019 meeting agenda, where the minutes show there was “discussion” of Moreau’s job performance and a unanimous roll-call vote to enter into a new contract. He added that copies of the contract were provided to all commissioners, and that he was asked to leave the room for the discussion.
“They called me back into the room and they said ‘congratulations,’” he said, recalling the December meeting.
The Marcum audit found that the contract’s provision for a three-year contract, plus two automatic three-year renewals – for a total of nine years – violated HUD’s restrictions on executive director terms to five years.
After an October notice from Marcum about these three instances of non-compliance, WHA hired a law firm to conduct another investigation, the results of which are expected to be released this month. Moreau said he doesn’t expect the investigation to find anything different than the audit.
“It’s just too bad that everyone looks back and sees everything I did wrong and not that no one was dying,” Moreau said.
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
