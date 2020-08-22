WOONSOCKET – Two large tenements on Burnside Avenue – including one that served as a “stash” house for a three-state drug-trafficking conspiracy that was broken up by federal agents in 2017 – are no more.
The boxy multi-families that stood shoulder-to-shoulder – 34-38 Burnside Ave. and 46-48 Burnside Ave. – are the latest targets of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt's blight eradication and density reduction program.
The J.R. Vinagro Corporation of Johnston won a $79,000 contract to demolish the structures, a job that began on Thursday and is expected to take several days to complete. The two dwellings, comprising nine housing units in all, were emblematic of the residential architecture that exists in a neighborhood known for some of the biggest tenements in the city.
The demolition was funded through one of Baldelli-Hunt's pet programs aimed at decluttering congested neighborhoods to eliminate eye-pollution, create more open space and off-street parking or free up land for private investment.
In this case, Baldelli-Hunt said she's open to marketing the property for the development of new housing that provides more diversity to the housing stock.
“Eliminating some of that density, we allow for a little more breathing room and open space,” the mayor said. “Potentially we could subdivide and recoup some of our costs.”
In 2017, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 34 Burnside Ave. was being used as a warehouse of sorts – a stash house in law enforcement parlance – for three brothers to supply a steady stream of cocaine and opiates, imported from Mexico, to destinations in the Hartford, Boston and Providence metropolitan areas. The long-term investigation that led to the arrest of the siblings – and 15 others – had been dubbed Operation Triple Play.
Baldelli-Hunt said both homes had a less than stellar reputation with the city's treasury and minimum housing enforcement department. Both residences carried hefty tax bills that were long in arrears. They also had a lengthy list of minimum housing violations that had been unresolved for some time.
The tax obligations on the properties were so high that potential bidders steered clear of buying them at regular tax sales. So the city eventually stepped in to pay the debt.
That paved the way for the city to file an action in Superior Court to acquire the title to the properties. After having done so, there were still families living in some units of the buildings. Eyeing demolition of the structures, the city worked with a number of agencies to find alternative living arrangements for them before the wrecker showed up.
The mayor, for whom blight eradication has been a marquee cause since she was first elected in 2013, says the program is very popular with constituents because, well, who likes living next door to blighted property?
“This is a quality of life issue,” says the mayor. “If I had a bigger budget, I would demolish more.”
Funding levels for the program are far below what they were in some of the early budgets of the Baldelli-Hunt administration. But the city has spent more than $500,000 to tear down ugly, abandoned or otherwise troubled residential structures during the last few years, and the program keeps chugging along, resulting in the elimination of 37 properties to date.
This year – an uncertain time for municipalities as the state faces massive revenue shortfalls due to COVID-19 – Baldelli-Hunt proposed $125,000 to maintain the program. Despite the City Council's tweaking of Baldelli-Hunt's $152.2 million spending plan for the fiscal year that began July 1, the level of funding requested for blight eradication was basically left untouched, according to Councilman James Cournoyer.
The council cut the request by $50,000, according to Cournoyer, but it transferred the same amount to another line item in the Community Development Block Grant account that's used for the same purpose.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
