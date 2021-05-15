WOONSOCKET — Anyone who pays attention to the news on the COVID-19 front is familiar with the term “herd immunity” – that pivotal threshold of collective protection that makes it difficult for the virus to spread within a given population.
With roughly 67 percent of its residents vaccinated with at least one dose, Rhode Island is still short of the mark, but it’s getting closer. And health officials see children aged 12-15 as a key to getting across the finish line.
“It’s incredibly important for children 12-15 years old – and people in general – to get the shot,” said Dr. Philip Chan, a Brown University infectious disease researcher and medical consultant to the Rhode Island Department of Health on the pandemic. “I think we’re making great progress on the pandemic, for sure, but it’s critical for children.”
After the Pfizer vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration for 12- to 15-year-old children, the first vaccine recipients in that newly eligible age group received their first doses of the two-shot regimen on May 11.
RIDOH spokesman Joseph Wendelken said the age group represents about 43,000 residents of Rhode Island. And RIDOH’s goal is to vaccinate no fewer than 70 percent of them.
The target is the same for the general population, because it represents the minimum benchmark for achieving herd immunity, according to Chan.
But Chan acknowledges it may be harder to hit the bullseye with children than older people. Indeed, the state has already exceeded 70 percent vaccination saturation among 60- to 69-year-olds, but as people get younger, it may seem less vital to them to get immunized because the risk of life-threatening consequences due to COVID-19 typically increase with age.
Parents may also be leery of allowing younger children to be vaccinated, fearful of adverse reactions to vaccines that, to many, appear to have reached the marketplace at lightning-quick speed.
“We know there is some hesitancy,” says Chan, but his counsel is that the vaccines are reliably safe and effective – for everybody. “I have a 13-year-old daughter. I just made an appointment for her. I feel safe and comfortable.”’
Chan says the fact that children usually suffer mild symptoms – or none at all – when they catch COVID-19 is one of “the bright spots” of the pandemic.
But he says it’s still important for children to receive the vaccine, because they can spread the virus to older, more at-risk individuals when they test positive for COVID-19. They can also spread it to other children, compounding their role as disease vectors within the community.
A good way to think about the critical function children can play in the war on COVID-19 is something like conveyor belts for the virus. When they’re vaccinated, the belt stops conveying the virus, so even though they might not experience symptoms themselves, it’s crucial to vaccinate them to prevent the spread of the disease – thereby helping to put an end to the pandemic itself.
When children are vaccinated, Chan says it’s a giant step toward restoring a sense of normalcy in their own lives and those of their older relatives, because they can do outdoor activities and socialize with others their own age without fear of adverse health risks – if not for them, then for others within their broader circles of activity.
While health officials say Rhode Island is now near the top among states in terms of its per capita rank in the number of residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Chan says herd immunity is a metric that not all population groups will achieve, even if Rhode Island does. There could be cities, states or countries that fall short of the mark.
But Chan says that even if other places fail to achieve herd immunity, it’s a worthy goal for Rhode Island, because it means that as long as people stay close to home, odds are they’re going to remain free of COVID-19.
“If other parts of the world or country don’t achieve greater herd immunity, it’s still possible for us as a state to control COVID-19,” said Chan. “There’s definitely protection in terms of Rhode Island itself and preventing the virus from getting a foothold in the state.”
As of May 13, nearly 1.3 million people in Rhode Island had received at least one dose of vaccine, or nearly 67 percent of the population. Close to 53 percent of the state was fully protected, which means they’ve had both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna product, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires a single dose.
Gov. Dan McKee, who celebrated the million-dose milestone with a sort of combination pep-rally/press briefing a few days ago, is aiming to reach the 70 percent touchstone by Independence Day – a figure Chan and other health professions are optimistic is attainable.
One positive sign is that the demand for vaccine in Rhode Island has showed less softness than other states. Across the country, some states have begun reducing their orders as they struggle to unload vaccine surplus.
“That’s not us,” said Chan. “We’re in a really good place. In general we’re pleased at the demand and the interest in getting vaccines.”
While demand has slackened somewhat, Wendelken said the trend is at least partly the result of RIDOH having already reached such a sizable portion of the population with at least one dose already. As more people get vaccinated, the share of the state’s population who are potentially in the market for it also shrinks, so some lessening of demand is expected.
During the peak vaccination weeks of April, the state was administering about 80,000 doses, according to Wendelken. Last week RIDOH was projecting a figure closer to 60,000.
“The demand has softened,” he said. “A lot of that is a function of there being fewer unvaccinated people right now. There are a lot of unvaccinated people we can still reach and get vaccinated. We just need to be a little more innovative and strategic as to how we get that vaccine to them.”
