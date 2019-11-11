By JOSEPH FITZGERALD
Rudolph “Rudy” Kroft was a scrawny and brainy 17-year-old from McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, when he served in the 24th Tank Battalion, 13th Armored Division of the 3rd Army, during World War II.
Unlike some of the other guys in the 13th Armored, also known as the Black Cats, Kroft didn’t fire a machine gun or command a tank. He was known as Scout 861 and his weapons of choice were a compass and pair of field glasses.
Kroft’s diminutive stature, stealth and knack for reading maps may have been one of Gen. George S. Patton’s greatest weapons.
“Patton was a hell of a nice guy and he depended on me,” says 96-year-old Kroft, who was a scout and driver for Patton when his army crossed the Rhine in 1945 and invaded Germany.
“He had his ups and downs, but he did his job and he did it well,” Kroft says. “He liked me and he was always asking ‘whats ahead.”
Kroft, who is undergoing rehabilitation at the Ballou Home for the Aged in Woonsocket, was the eyes and ears for Patton, considered one of the most successful combat generals in U.S history.
During WWII, Patton helped lead the Allies to victory in the invasion of Sicily, and was instrumental in the liberation of Germany from the Nazis. He led the Third Army in a sweep across France in 1944, and a year later, marched into the heart of Germany, capturing 10,000 square miles of enemy territory along the course of a 10-day march.
Kroft’s job was to go ahead of the battalion and sneak into enemy territory to locate and estimate the size of the German forces. Armed with a compass and binoculars he drew sketches of enemy positions and reported his observations back to Patton.
Whether it was crawling on his stomach in the woods at night to get a closer look at an enemy encampment or mingling with civilians in a German village to gather covert intelligence, Kroft was one of Patton’s most valuable assets.
Kroft recalls a personal exchange he had with Patton while the two of them were standing on a hill overlooking a camp of German soldiers in the distance.
“He said to me ‘this is quite the view you found. What happens if they cut you off?’ I replied, ‘then I guess I won’t see you anymore.”
When Kroft wasn’t scouting for the enemy, he was picking up supplies. “One time we went to Hitler’s summer camp and we came back with jeep full of good wine that we found in the cellar.”
Because Kroft had experience driving a diesel locomotive back in Pittsburgh, he was trained and assigned to drive a tank.
“One day we got a little behind in the tank line, so I sped up, took a wrong turn and then crashed into an unoccupied jeep that wasn’t supposed to be there,” he smiles.
Kroft was born in 1923, one of two children of John and Pauline Krfogec. He grew up in McKees Rocks, which occupies one square mile along the south bank of the Ohio River just a few miles from downtown Pittsburgh.
“I lived in a rough blue-collar town,” he says. “My father was a molder in the foundry. The Great Depression was tough on everybody. You couldn’t buy what you wanted.”
As a child, he helped his family by selling newspapers and potato chips outside Pittsburgh Pirates games.
After graduating from high school, he worked as a laborer and then as an engineer for the railroad.
At the age of 17 he was drafted into the Army, eventually serving overseas in France and Germany for more than four years (Kroft’s service to his country will be recognized today at the Ballou Home by staff and special guest Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and other dignitaries).
Kroft doesn’t like to talk about it, but he is also a decorated war hero with several medals, including two Bronze Stars, says his daughter, Leslie Wardrop of Franklin.
“After the war ended, my father went home to Pittsburgh and something surprising happened one night,” she says. “My dad was in uniform at a local bar on Liberty Avenue when someone recognized him. It was a man from Chicago who had come to Pittsburgh for a family wedding. So, this man recognizes my dad and says ‘thank you for pulling me out of the burning jeep and saving my life.’ My dad remembers that day but never knew if the man survived until that night. What’s the likelihood that the two of them would meet up again, especially living so far from each other?”
Wardrop likes to tell the story about when she took her father to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. and he took over as tour guide to tell a group of visitors about his experience helping to liberate the death camps in Dachau, Germany.
“None of them knew about the death camps. They thought they were work camps until my father was sent out to scout out Dachau,” Wardrop says. “He described the horror and shock of what he had to go back and report to his superiors. It took him years to even discuss the war because of the guilt they all felt over not knowing what was happening there.”
When Kroft came back home from the war he met and married his late wife, Helen, attended and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in engineering and embarked on a long career with the Army Corps of Engineers.
Kroft says he can still vividly remember his meetings and conversations with General Patton, who would end up breaking his neck in a car crash near Mannheim, Germany. He died at the hospital in Heidelberg 12 days later on Dec. 21, 1945.
“I was with him for 22 months. He trusted me and wouldn’t do anything without the information I got for him,” says Kroft. “He could be a hard man, but that was what made him such a great general. It was a privilege to serve under him.”
