WOONSOCKET – With just about everything pushed back or delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, some believe now is the time to turn to prayer for help putting it all in perspective.
And that is why Bishop Herson Gonzalez, pastor of the VIDA Church at 120 Prospect St., is once again calling upon his fellow clergy and the faithful to participate in another Woonsocket Day of Prayer at River Island Park on Oct. 10 beginning at 1 p.m.
In a YouTube video on the event, Gonzalez and some of the pastors who will be participating pointed to the power of prayer as a way to help turn things around in these challenging times.
“Can you believe it’s been eight years that we have been doing this, eight consecutive years to bring the people of our city together to pray,” Gonzalez said in the video.
Gonzalez said the annual event has drawn city officials, police chiefs and all sorts of faith leaders from the city in River Island Park to “lift up the name of Jesus and to pray to God that he would have mercy on our beautiful city and to ask him to forgive our sins and to bless us.”
This year, 2020 has been a “tough year,” Gonzalez noted.
“This pandemic has been brutal and the social unrest with the riots and protests have been heartbreaking,” Gonzalez said.
“Thankfully much of that hasn’t hit us here in Woonsocket physically, but emotionally, spiritually, it weighs on us,” Gonzalez said.
“I ask you to please join us for a time of prayer right at River Island Park to ask God to have mercy not just in Woonsocket but in our beautiful nation,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez then turned to several of the pastors who will be participating to offer their invitations to the event.
Pastor Dave Marquard of Praise Tabernacle North said, “you need to come out and pray. God is going to do great things.”
“If you get prayer, you will get things done. Nothing happens without the power of prayer. God bless you and be there at Woonsocket Day of Prayer,” Marquard said.
Pastor Forshia Ross of Woonsocket said she was asking local residents to come to the Woonsocket Day of Prayer with a touch of her southern bred charm.
“Now y’all come. I want to see you there,” Ross said.
Father Henry Wos, the pastor of Our Savior Parish in Woonsocket also said he would like to invite people to attend the Woonsocket Day of Prayer.
“We will be having a beautiful assembly and we’ll be praying together with everybody, all the churches together and we will be asking the holy spirit to come to enlighten us in this difficult moment for our country and our city,” Wos said.
The Rev. Peter Tierney, a priest at St. James Church and St. Mark Lutheran Church in Woonsocket, gave his invitation to the Woonsocket Day of Prayer, as did Pastor Jeff Mount from the First Assembly of God church in Woonsocket.
“I want to tell you that prayer changes things,” Mount said.
“We want you to be a part of the Woonsocket Day of Prayer because God is going to do great things and I look forward to seeing you there,” Mount said.
Gonzalez closed by thanking his fellow pastors for inviting the city to come together for “a time of prayer” at River Island Park on Oct. 10.
On Wednesday, Bishop Gonzalez said plans were moving along for the prayer day with all the necessary precautions for the pandemic being implemented.
“We are going to be putting out metal chairs that will all be sanitized and social distance spaced,” he said. Hand sanitizer stations will also be in place and Bishop Gonzalez said all participants will be asked to wear masks.
“We will all be wearing masks until we speak,” Gonzalez said while noting the participating pastors will also be following the guidelines for social distancing under the the pandemic.
Follow Joseph Nadeau on Twitter @JNad75
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.