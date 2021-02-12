CUMBERLAND — With snowfall from several good storms on its slopes, Cumberland’s Diamond Hill Park was looking pretty nostalgic this week to anyone who remembers its days as a small local ski area that operated during its time as a state park.
But for most of the folks who were taking advantage of the snow, those days weren’t in their memories and the reason to visit involved a ride down one of the old ski slopes in the park on a snow tube or sled.
The snow, upwards of a foot in places, drew an after-school showing of area students and their parents who were looking to try out the freshly-covered slopes for a few runs at the end of the day.
Craig Jolicoeur of Cumberland took his daughter, Payton, 12; and son, Kyle, 16, to the park after he got out of work and the kids’ school days were over.
“It was a virtual day for my daughter, but my son was in school today under the hybrid model,” Jolicoeur explained.
Under Cumberland’s plan, students get two days in school and virtual learning for the rest – that’s why Kyle was in school that day, Jolicoeur explained.
“For my kids, they enjoy it. They need to see their friends, but at the same time they both do well independently, so I think it is a nice mix,” Jolicoeur said of the hybrid attendance plan put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think the towns are doing the best that they can with it,” he added.
Although his children had to finish school before taking advantage of the snow, Jolicoeur said it was nice to have the Diamond Hill Park in Cumberland nearby.
“They love this,” Jolicoeur said. “Every time there’s a snowstorm they say, ‘Dad, can we get over to Diamond Hill,’ and living right here in Cumberland it’s easy enough to go.”
After a slow January, the recent storms have made the slopes perfect for tubing – and even snowboarding and skiing for those willing to make the hike uphill repeatedly to get their runs in.
“This place can get a little treacherous when the snow is not deep enough, but it’s good right now,” Jolicoeur explained.
The family planned to stay as long as the light held and it was safe to ride, he added.
Jolicoeur, who graduated from Woonsocket High School in the early 1990s, is too young to remember when a ski lift operated at Diamond Hill State Park and skiers could follow a handful of trails downhill not far from the privately-owned Ski Valley ski area, also on Diamond Hill.
The chairlift was removed decades ago, but parts of it can still be located on the hill if you know where to find them. Ski Valley is also no more; as it was turned into a housing development years ago like its Franklin competitor, Klein Innsbruck.
“I’ve seen old postcards of Diamond Hill that welcomed folks to Cumberland, R.I.,” Jolicoeur said. “It must have been quite a thing back in the day.”
The Jolicoeurs are regulars at the town park in better weather for activities like flag football and soccer, and even the popular food truck events, Jolicoeur noted.
“It’s a beautiful park and should be utilized to the best ability,” the parent said. “And even four seasons out of the year – it’s New England, right?”
Another group on the hill had traveled from Millville, Massachusetts, to take advantage of the snowfall with their collection of inflatable tubes and an old-style toboggan.
“I love this place. We come here all the time – of course, when you’ve got snow,” John Caddell said while watching his daughter, Emma, take a ride with her neighborhood friends Jenna, Jaqueline, and Jillian Phipps.
Caddell agreed that the recent storms made Diamond Hill perfect for winter fun.
“I’m an ironworker, and this is the first time I’ve seen snowpack like this in this area in a very long time,” Caddell said. “The last three or four years there was nothing.”
Caddell said he had tried a run on the toboggan after the previous storm, but bruised his tailbone in the process.
“I go on the tube today, but not the toboggan,” he noted.
Caddell noted his daughter, Emma, had school earlier in the day, but her shortened virtual day ended just before noon.
His neighbor, John Phipps, said his girls also had a virtual school day in Millville, and said his youngest, Jillian, has been going in-person full time at her elementary school.
As for the sledding and tubing, Phipps said the recent snowfall had made the slopes “nicer but slower.”
“I just wish they had rope tow here,” the parent said while watching his children trudge up slope for another ride down.
