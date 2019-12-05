By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
WOONSOCKET – They went to the St. James Baptist Church on South Main Street to remember NyAsia Williams-Thomas, but her family members and friends said it was hard thing to do given the hurt they feel and the questions still swirling around the loss of a 17-year-old who had filled their hearts.
The vigil was held as talk circulated that Woonsocket Police had taken those believed responsible for her killing into custody, and also that she was a victim of mistaken identity gun violence while in the wrong place at the wrong time.
In front of the church’s main entrance, NyAsia’s brother, Chakeil Williams-Thomas, told the large gathering of family members, students who went to school with her in city schools, and members of the St. James community and more, he was still trying to make sense of it all less than a day after her death.
“I’m hurting, I’m hurting, but I’m here in respect for all of you people being here,” Chakeil said. “I love you guys for coming out,” he said.
The outpouring of support was an indication of how his “little sister” had lived her life and had been loved, Chakeil said in the light of glowing tribute of candles.
“It’s big loss not just to us, but a big loss to the community,” he said. Before the gathered crowd lit up the many candles and walked into the St. James sanctuary for a brief meeting with the St. James Pastor Rev. Jeffrey Thomas, Chakeil saw a photo of his sister in the memorial he had never seen before, and said he would take it with him to keep.
Inside, Thomas noted the great pain those attending were feeling and the questions that were raised by the loss of someone so young with so much promise.
“So we ask that you work to give us peace, and beg for the understanding and help needed for us to walk through this valley and support each other and to support NyAsia’s family. Amen,” Thomas said.
As NyAsia’s mother, Charmain Williams-Thomas, stood before the gathering, she explained she had decided to join the vigil because of her son and the rest of her family that was hurting. But at the same time, she said she almost couldn’t do even that.
“I want to thank everyone for coming but it is way too soon. There is so much emotion. So much pain,” NyAsia’s mother said.
She had anger, too, over how her daughter died in what was said to be an unexpected outbreak of violence among young people that didn’t involve her.
“I don’t know why,” she said of her daughter’s death. “It was a reckless, careless thing that happened to NyAsia and should never have happened to her,” she said.
Her daughter was not one to let people “roll over her,” she said, but she was loved by everyone and had just been sitting in the car as a “smiling and loving individual” unaware of what would happen.
“She was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” her mother said.
Williams-Thomas said she has learned the Woonsocket Police have begun to put together who was responsible for her daughter’s death and said she was shocked by what she has heard about who was involved.
“In our community, we need more help for these kids,” she said. “They don’t have a direction and they need help,” Thomas said.
Thomas Gray, a deacon for St. James, said the vigil was organized in part by members of the church’s youth community with the help of social media and outreach.
NyAsia had been a member of St. James’s Sunday school and sang in the child’s choir, Gray noted.
“She was a member of our youth ministry for a short time and it’s sad, it’s a tragedy,” Gray said of her loss.
It was not the time to talk about how NyAsia died while the answers to such questions were still being sought by the Woonsocket Police investigating the case, Gray said.
“All we know is that we lost one of our angels, one of our young people, and we are here to help the family and that is what we are going to do,” Gray said.
Mya Laplante was one of the Woonsocket High School students attending and was one of many of NyAsia cousins grieving over her loss.
“I’m just shocked and I don’t want to believe it,” Laplante said. “It’s heart breaking and heart rending and I just wish it wasn’t her,” she added.
Jaleesa Mitchell, a sophomore, described her cousin as someone who was “bubbly, and someone you always got along with.
“She was loved,” Mitchell said.
Lexia Mitchell, another cousin, said she has been in shock since getting the news late in the night while at home in Narragansett.
“It actually was one of the worst things you could hear, especially with Christmas coming and being with family,” Mitchell said.
The only way through it, she added, will be for everyone to help each other.
“We were told she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, that’s what we were told. She’s the person that had to suffer that, she was just a baby,” Mitchell said sadly.
