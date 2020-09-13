WOONSOCKET – Johnathan “John” Blain was at his happiest when on two wheels.
Blain, who grew up in North Smithfield, learned to ride a dirt bike when he was just three years old, ripping up the family backyard much to the chagrin of his mother, Jennifer, who never put up a fuss because he loved riding so much.
“Even now, when I mow the lawn, I can still see the overgrown divots and ruts,” she says. “He just loved to ride.”
As Johnathan grew older, the bikes got bigger and faster. He eventually moved into 125cc territory and even played around with a quad. But what he really hoped to have one day was a Harley-Davidson, the bike he had dreamed about since he was a kid.
That dream came true this past spring when he was able to save up enough money to buy his first Harley.
“It was the best four weeks of his life,” says his mother. “He had a smile from ear to ear the last four weeks of his life.”
On June 7, four weeks after buying his brand new bike, Blaine, 26, was killed in a motorcycle accident at the junction of Diamond Hill and Walnut Hill Road. The crash left his passenger, 28-year-old Kim Tanguay, seriously injured.
“He just wanted to hang out with his friends and ride all day and every day,” says longtime friend, Josh Lussier, one of more than 300 bikers who came out Saturday for a motorcycle run in Blain’s memory.
“After he bought it, we had to register his bike in Middletown because with COVID going on there was nowhere around here to get an appointment,” Lussier said. “So we drove an hour and a half to go register his bike. When he came out and he was so happy. He got a vanity plate that said “I’m out.”
Yesterday’s benefit motorcycle rally started at the Walnut Hill Plaza in Woonsocket then wound its way to Connecticut before coming back through Glocester and ending at the American Legion Post on River Street in Woonsocket with a dinner and raffles. Proceeds will benefit the Johnathan Blain Memorial Scholarship Fund for graduates of Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center and other local charities.
“His friends had said after he had passed away that they wanted to do something to keep his memory going and to start an annual scholarship for the vocational school,” says his mother. “That’s really where Johnathan kind of found himself. We want to give back to the school and to the kids like him who probably aren’t Grade A students but will find a vocation they really loved and feel like they make can a difference once they are there.”
One of the riders in yesterday’s event, Josh Kailen, a friend of Blain’s for more than 10 years, said he would “light up any room.”
“He would make the best out of every situation. He was a giant ball of fun. A big teddy bear. Just a lovable guy,” he said.
Blain’s mother said she was amazed by the show of support at yesterday’s rally.
“The community has just come out full force to support this,” she said. “It’s amazing how many people he knew. I knew he was a chatty kind of guy and he would make a friend wherever he went, but to see how many people he met and the number of lives he touched in just 26 years is absolutely amazing.”
Attending yesterday’s bike rally was Tanguay, 28, of Lincoln, who survived the crash albeit while suffering extensive injuries, including more than a dozen broken bones. She is expected to make a full recovery but faces a mountain of medical expenses.
On Sept. 19, a second fundraiser will support Tanguay’s recovery. The three-part event will take place at the Harmony Cafe in Manville and the Blackstone River Watershed Council/Friends of the Blackstone Environmental Center on New River Road and includes a canoe paddle, trail walk and cookout.
“Her recovery is ahead of where they thought she would be,” says Blain. “She’s really doing well, which makes me so happy for her and her family.”
Meanwhile, Blain says she is still in talks with Woonsocket public safety officials, including Police Chief Thomas F. Oates, to make traffic changes in that area of Walnut Hill Road and Diamond Hill Road where her son was killed.
The accident on June 7 happened in daylight. After an investigation that took several weeks to complete, the police concluded that the operator of the vehicle that struck Blain and Tanguay was at least partially at fault and she was cited for failure to yield of right of way in the crash.
The investigation showed that the driver was traveling north on Walnut Hill Road and came to a stop at Diamond Hilll Road, but then pulled out. The driver of the other vehicle told police she thought the right of way was clear with the intention of turning west on Diamond Hill Road, but as she crossed the eastbound lane, Blain’s motorcycle crashed into her car.
Blain wants the owners of the Walnut Hill Plaza to remove a wall at the entryway to Walnut Hill Road, which she says serves as a major hazard to navigation. She says the wall obstructs the view of motorists so much that they’re practically in the travel lane on Diamond Hill Road before they can see around it. There have been three fatalities at the spot over the years.
Lussier, Blain’s friend, has launched a petition to bring down the Walnut Hill wall on change.org, the civic advocacy website. So far, it’s garnered more than 1,200 signatures.
“We’re still trying to make a change at the intersection,” says Jennifer Blain. “They are looking at possibly putting up a light at the intersection and also looking at what they call a road diet to change the passing of the road, so instead of it being five lanes it would be two in either direction with the center lane for travel. That would be an improvement but you still have that damn wall at the apartment complex, which is an obstruction of vision.”
Yesterday’s rally began just before 10 a.m. as the riders started their bikes for the afternoon-long journey.
“I met Johnny at the old Cowboys (restaurant) on River Street,” says R.J. Scmaruk, who participated in the rally with his 10-year-old son, Jacob. “He was one of the greatest guys I ever had the pleasure of meeting. A hell of guy. It’s great to see so many people come out. I wouldn’t have missed this for the world.”
