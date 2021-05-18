By RUSS OLIVO
BELLINGHAM – The search for an affable, warm-hearted family man whose loved ones embarked on an extraordinary – and extraordinarily public – effort to locate him more than 80 days ago has come to an end, but it’s not the one his relatives were hoping for.
The body of a man they identified as Mark H. Brunelle was found in Uxbridge over the weekend, his daughter Nicole announced on Facebook.
“While it is the outcome we have been prepared for, we deep down hoped that our guts were wrong & that he would turn up alive and well,” she said. “The pain and sadness we all feel is indescribable...”
Family members provided few details about the discovery, but The Call learned that Brunelle’s death is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police and Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.
Timothy Connolly, a spokesman for the DA, would not confirm that the body was that of Brunelle when he was reached for comment on Monday, however.
But he said that authorities recovered the body of an adult male from the Blackstone River in Uxbridge on Saturday. He said the body may have been found by people on or near the river.
“We are investigating this as an unattended death,” said Connolly. “We have not yet released the identity of that person.”
Connolly said the state medical examiner would conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the victim’s death.
But relatives said on social media that they had received confirmation that the body is that of Brunelle – and they were grateful for some sense of closure.
Brunelle, 59, a die hard Patriots fan who lived on South Main Street, was last seen driving his Ford F-250 pickup on Feb. 23. The vehicle, and his cell phone, were later found in the Privilege Street area of Woonsocket near Brunelle’s storage trailer.
During the ensuing weeks, members of Brunelle’s family posted fliers seeking leads on utility poles and rounded up volunteers to organize searches of multiple areas in Woonsocket, Blackstone and elsewhere. They hired a private detective to field tips and started a gofundme page to raise money for the effort – chronicling all of it on social media.
“We are so appreciative of all the support near and far throughout this difficult time,” Nicole posted on Facebook. “It has given us a sense of comfort that we were not alone on this journey. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts & are glad that we can send our dad off with the love and support from all of our friends and family near and far.”
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
