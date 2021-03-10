BELLINGHAM – Friends of Mark H. Brunelle know him as a kind-hearted family man who was especially fond of the New England Patriots and the red, white and blue colors that inspired the team's all-American brand.
In a drama that's been playing out across social media for over two weeks now, the 59-year-old South Main Street man has vanished, leaving anguished friends and loved ones searching for answers.
In the past few days, they've stood on street corners handing out informational fliers with his photo on them, hired a private investigator to help hunt for him and commandeered search parties to scour the woods in Blackstone and Woonsocket – not far from where his truck and cell phone were found on Feb. 24, shortly after he was last seen.
“With no real leads...it's like he fell off the face of the planet,” Brunelle's daughter Nicole posted on Facebook on March 2. “As each day passes, it becomes harder to hold on to hope. But that is all we have at this point.”
Bellingham Police Lt. Kevin Ranieri said members of his department and the Woonsocket police are working hand-in-hand in attempts to find out what happened to Brunelle.
Though Brunelle may have had been struggling with depression, said Ranieri, there's a lot about the circumstances that just don't add up. Brunelle had three children, said Ranieri, including a son who passed away some time ago and two daughters, one of whom went to school with one of his own children.
“Good family, nice people,” Ranieri said, adding that Brunelle had been planning a vacation with his daughters when he disappeared. “It doesn't make sense, but hopefully we find out what it going on soon.”
Ranieri said Brunelle learned he had COVID-19 on Feb. 11 and had just about finished his quarantine around the time he vanished. At some point, Ranieri said Brunelle had a conversation about his having the virus with the owner of the building, who wasn't comfortable with having someone who tested positive in the building.
While police do not believe any sort of foul play is at work in Brunelle's disappearance, apparently the landlord didn't want Brunelle in the apartment, according to Ranieri.
It's unknown whether his interactions with the landlord prompted Brunelle to leave, but he was last seen driving his charcoal Ford pickup truck on Feb. 24. One of two vehicles owned by Brunelle, it was later found abandoned near a storage container on Privilege Street in Woonsocket, a site which has been the focus of search efforts. Both vehicle have been accounted for.
Deputy Police Chief Michael Lemoine of the Woonsocket Police Department said officers from the city force were among those who assisted in the search efforts over the weekend and the department stands ready to assist Bellingham in any way it can.
“All officers are aware that Mr. Brunelle is reported missing and looking out for him during their patrols,” said Lemoine.
Brunelle's relatives expressed their gratitude to the contingent of volunteers – many of them clad in red, white and blue apparel in honor of Brunelle – who turned out to search the woods in the vicinity of the storage container on Sunday. Sadly, however, the effort failed to uncover any sign of the missing man.
“Unfortunately nothing of note turned up from today’s search,” Nicole posted after the search. “But like I said before...it's not over until it's over. We will continue to search high and low, we all know we would do the same.”
Brunelle is 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 170 pounds with brown eyes and close-cropped, silvery hair. Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts or what happened to him is urged to contact the Bellingham Police Department at 508-966-1212. Tips and leads can also be phoned in to private investigator Mike Clemente at 401-365-3438.
