By JONATHAN BISSONNETTE
jbissonnette@pawtuckettimes.com
LINCOLN — A two-sport star at William M. Davies, Jr. Career and Technical High School, Paola Hernandez is more comfortable wearing soccer cleats or basketball sneakers than high-heels. But when she’s not on the fields or courts at her high school, the Woonsocket resident is at home, practicing her gait in preparation for next month’s Miss Rhode Island Teen USA competition.
“It was hard for me because I’m an athlete, but pageant walking, you have to be straight, you have to have your shoulders back, have to look elegant,” she said as she mimicked the walk. “But I got used to it. At home, I walk around in heels now just to make sure I have it.”
Hernandez, 17, has always had an interest in modeling, but found herself too busy with school and extra-curricular activities to dive into the field. It wasn’t until earlier this summer when she saw an advertisement for the upcoming pageant that she decided to “go for it.”
“I saw the pageant has prizes, including scholarships for winners, and I thought it was a great opportunity to get a scholarship...” Hernandez said. “It never hurts to try something new.”
Hernandez applied, then had her in-person interview to explain what it was about the competition and being possibly crowned the next Miss Rhode Island Teen that sparked her interest.
“Going in, I was really nervous. I didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “At pageants, you can think of girls that can be mean, but they were really nice and welcoming … I got relaxed with how they were acting toward me, it was a conversation.”
Hernandez landed one of the 30 spots in the upcoming Miss Rhode Island Teen USA competition and is currently working her way through the orientation sessions and rehearsals. Most recently, she said, was dress shopping, and she believes she’s found the dress that may pair perfectly with a tiara.
At the first orientation, she and her fellow aspiring teens met winners from previous years to learn about “how it felt, the experiences. Walking in heels, at first I was nervous and tense, but you see everyone is really friendly. Now I’ve got the hang of it.”
Attending the rehearsals, and interacting with colleagues who share her interests in pomp and circumstance, has benefited her confidence, she says.
“I realized this is something I can do,” she said. “I see all the other girls, why can’t I be confident and proud of what I’m made of? One thing I have learned is to go for it, once you have an opportunity, take it. This whole process has taught me you can’t not take advantage of things.”
“I feel excited and nervous at the same time because you never know what can happen,” she continued. “I think the excitement is more than the nerves. I know the girls I’m going to be competing with are very nice and friendly, we’re all there to compete.”
The three-day pageant will be held at the Park Theatre in Cranston from Oct. 4 through 6. On those days, Hernandez will interview with a panel of judges, perform a choreographed dance, and try on active wear and ball gowns. Ultimately, the winner of the Rhode Island competition will advance to the national Miss Teen USA 2020 pageant to square off against delegates from the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
In victory or defeat, Hernandez is proud that she’s putting her best foot forward – in a pair of high-heels – in a competition that’s entirely new to her. Doing so, she said, could have lost-lasting benefits.
“My mom has always taught me that I have to make sure I set my kids’ future. If I have a good future and get up there where I want to be, my kids will have a set future. Her coming from a family that was poor, she just wants the best for me,” she said. “Family and friends have been extremely supportive. Once I told them, everyone was extremely supportive … They’re always supportive in something I want to do.”
Hernandez is currently seeking sponsors as she continues on her trek toward the tiara, as she has to pay for various expenses including hair and make-up. Anyone interested in sponsoring Hernandez can contact her via email at paolah819@hotmail.com.
Jonathan Bissonnette on Twitter @J_Bissonnette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.