UXBRIDGE – State Senator Ryan Fattman (R-Sutton) will host his first in-person office hours since the start of the pandemic on Monday, April 5th, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Uxbridge Town Common. The office hours will be held rain or shine.
Constituents are encouraged to stop by at any point during the hour to discuss issues or concerns they may have. Constituents should adhere to masking and distancing guidelines put forth by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
Those who cannot make the office hour may call 617-722-1420, or email Ryan.Fattman@masenate.gov to have their issues addressed by the Senator.
