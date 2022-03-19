WOONSOCKET – The posting of a fight at Woonsocket High School on social media led to unfounded worries over a more dangerous incident and the eventual arrest of several of the participants later Friday on disorderly conduct charges, according to School Supt. Patrick McGee.
The fight broke out between a group of students and a victim in a corridor of the school's lower level around 10:30 a.m. and a video was apparently posted by the participants not long after, according to McGee.
“It's unfortunate, but that is what they do today,” the superintendent said.
The posting showed a student throwing something behind him during the fight and speculation on social media was that it was a knife and someone had been stabbed, McGee noted.
“It wasn't a knife, it was a cellphone,” McGee said while noting investigators were later able to identify the object.
“No one was stabbed,” McGee noted.
After the fight, several of the students left the area and after the reports began coming in about the incident on social media, high school officials activated a lockdown at the school so that they could be located, McGee said. The lockdown lasted about an hour, according to McGee.
The school's resource officers and other members of the police department located one of the participants in Cass Park and then another was taken into custody while walking home, McGee said.
Other participants were also located and McGee said it appears several students were eventually arrested in connection with the incident.
Given the violent nature of the melee, McGee expected the students would be charged with disorderly conduct.
McGee said he would be getting additional information on the incident from police over the weekend and appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against those involved, McGee said.
Police reported later that 3 juvenile male students had been taken into custody over the school disturbance, two in connection with an initial assault on a 17-year-old victim, and another juvenile who is believed to have conducted a second assault, the one posted to social media, on the same victim with two other juvenile males still being sought.
The incident may have been sparked by fight earlier in the week involving a former student no longer attending Woonsocket High and a current student, according to McGee.
The former student apparently had friends confront the high school student in the lower level corridor with assaults ensuing, McGee noted.
High School Principal Jeffrey Guiot sent a message to parents on Friday informing of them of altercation and the resulting lockdown.
“An altercation took place involving multiple students. A complete investigation took place in which the school, in conjunction with the Woonsocket Police Department, confirmed that no weapons were found or used in the incident,” Guiot wrote.
“No knife was involved at any time. A lockdown took place to ensure that medical needs were met,” Guiot added.
“Please know that my administrative team and our entire school community hold safety as its top priority. All of the students involved will be held accountable for their actions,” Guiot said.
“I appreciate your concern, cooperation and support as we worked through the situation and look forward to continuing our work together,” Guiot concluded.
Police Chief Thomas F. Oates, III, said later Friday that the two incidents on the victim remain under investigation and that charges could change depending on the cooperation investigating officers receive.
For now, Oates said the three students arrested face charges of simple disorderly conduct.
While not discussing specifics of the investigation, Oats said that incidents in the community often times do lead to other confrontations between juveniles.
The department and it is five school resources officers working with the school administration try to do “as much as we can to prevent these incidents,” Oates said.
But incidents outside school in the community, something that happens between juveniles, can then spill over into another incident involving more juveniles, Oates said.
“You are dealing with adolescents growing up and making some bad decisions,” Oates said.
Nonetheless, Oates said the participants in such incidents would be held accountable for their actions whether that was through criminal charges by the police or disciplinary from the school department.
“We are going to charge to the full extent of the law anyone commitment an assault against anybody,” Oates said.
Follow Joseph Nadeau on Twitter at JNad75
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.