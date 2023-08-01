WOONSOCKET – Auditor General David Bergantino said the detailed timeline submitted by the Woonsocket Finance Department sets the city up to meet deadlines and emerge from the “chronic tardiness” of the last three years.
“If someone doesn’t have a detailed plan, they’re almost destined to fail,” he said. “Certainly from timeliness, the schedule’s in line with what we expect.”
Back in April, after the city requested a second extension for the fiscal year 2022 audit, Bergantino asked City Finance Director Cindy Johnston to collaborate with Education Department Finance Director Brad Peryea to submit a corrective action plan to return to “timely financial reporting.” Johnston responded with a letter and the intended timeline last month.
“As you are aware, the City of Woonsocket faced many challenges over the past several months, including but not limited to the former Council’s mayoral removal proceedings, key personnel leave of absences, long-term key staff shortages, new employee hires/training, severe software issues with our utility billing software, and a change of leadership in the Finance Department,” Johnston wrote, according to a copy obtained through a public records request.
Echoing what she said in a special City Council meeting last week with the city’s auditors, Johnston said she was committed to being fully staffed for all key positions. Bringing in John Pagliarini to fill the long-vacant tax assessor position “alone will make the audit go more smoothly and according to schedule,” she wrote.
Bergantino said Woonsocket is not the only municipality that is struggling to overcome chronic tardiness in submitting key financial deliverables on time, and that his office tries to check in with those cities and towns about once per month.
“The goal is keeping them on schedule and putting attention on it,” he said. “It’s really about managing the challenges that pop up.”
He added that there are “always going to be some challenges” but some cities and towns are better at adapting quickly.
In addition to the staff shortages, Woonsocket’s big challenge during the last fiscal year was the integration of the new Vision Government Solutions software for both utilities billing and property valuation. In her letter to Bergantino, Johnston called the implantation of the utilities software “a complete disaster,” causing the first bill to be sent out over six months late.
“The software was not close to being ready for use, and our senior finance team spent hours each day fixing issues in an effort to get an accurate quarterly bill out,” she said. “The issue pulled our finance team away from the audit because our water fund was on the verge of not having enough money for debt payment and operations.”
Johnston told both Bergantino and the City Council that the city will convert to a new utility billing software with a different vendor for the next fiscal year.
“Rest assured, returning to timely financial reporting is one of my office’s highest priorities,” Johnston wrote.
