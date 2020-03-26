WOONSOCKET — Heavy fire destroyed an attached garage and damaged to adjacent home on Thursd
ay at 132 Annette Ave. in the city.
Public Safety Director Eugene Jalette said no one was hurt. The garage was "fully involved" when firefighters arrived at the scene, but they were able to knock it down quickly.
