Annette Avenue

Firefighters respond to a structure fire on Annette Avenue Thursday.

 Submitted photo
EW fire

Firefighters battle a fire in East Woonsocket on Thursday.

WOONSOCKET — Heavy fire destroyed an attached garage and damaged to adjacent home on Thursd

ay at 132 Annette Ave. in the city.

Public Safety Director Eugene Jalette said no one was hurt. The garage was "fully involved" when firefighters arrived at the scene, but they were able to knock it down quickly.

