NORTH SMITHFIELD — A local man was injured when he jumped from the second floor of a home on St. Paul Street Wednesday evening, but along with his father he survived a fast-moving fire that completely destroyed the wood-frame structure.
North Smithfield Fire Chief David Chartier said Thursday that the resident suffered what were believed to minor injuries from his jump and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.
The father was also reported to have escaped the dwelling before firefighters arrived on scene and declined medical treatment, Chartier noted.
North Smithfield Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Dybala had actually been on his way to another incident when he came upon the fire scene, Chartier said.
“We didn’t get any calls on it, and he reported it,” Chartier said of Dybala’s discovery of the swift-moving blaze.
The town’s fire units were already at two prior medical calls, and Dybala’s notification drew Woonsocket Fire Department units as the first apparatus on scene, the chief said.
The location of the home at 635 St. Paul Street required responding fire companies to lay down between 1,300 to 1,500 feet of hoses from the fire hydrant near the department’s St. Paul Street and Great Road fire station and a second hydrant at Great Road and Andrews Terrace, according to Chartier.
Upon his arrival, Dybala had checked with the occupants outside the home to determine if anyone else was inside and then moved them to a safer location as he called units to the scene, Chartier said.
The arriving units were soon facing a heavy load of fire coming from the building and a difficult challenge in controlling the blaze, according to Chartier.
“They were very lucky to get out,” the chief said. “There was so much fire involved; the building was just destroyed.”
“We had one whole side of the building that was just burned right off. The roof had collapsed, which was creating a condition where the front wall was bowing out, so if we left it the way it was it was going to be a safety hazard to the public,” Chartier explained.
“So we were forced to have to take it down last night,” the chief said. An excavator was brought to the scene to level the building before firefighters cleared during the night.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by state and local fire marshals, and Chartier said he couldn’t comment on the investigation while it continues.
The homeowner stayed at the scene while the fire was being fought and is cooperating with fire officials on the investigation, Chartier added. The homeowner eventually left with another son and indicated the family did not need assistance from the Red Cross for temporary housing.
The cold conditions contributed to ice build-up around the fire scene and added to the difficulty in working at the location, according to Chartier.
Joining North Smithfield and Woonsocket fire companies at the scene were units from Smithfield, Millville, Blackstone, Harrisville, Lincoln, and Cumberland’s air supply crew.
Additional companies from North Providence, Uxbridge and Johnston staged at the department’s Primrose and St. Paul Street stations.
