Photo by Ernest A. Brown

Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, Pace-RI CEO Joan Kwiatkowski, Jen Wood, life enhancement coordinator at Pace-RI and Brad Fesmire, artistic director at RiverzEdge Arts, from left, unveil a new mural outside Pace-RI in Woonsocket, on Tuesday. The mural was created on a wall outside the activities room near bird-feeders for seniors at Pace-RI.