WOONSOCKET – The petite gray bird with with the midget mohawk haircut was among the most frequent avian visitors at the feeder on the other side of day room window at PACE Woonsocket, a source of great joy to many of the adult daycare center’s clients, some of them suffering from dementia.
In the era of COVID-19, PACE hasn’t yet welcomed seniors back to the Social Street facility, but here’s the good news: When they do return, the tufted titmouse will be waiting for them. He’s larger than life now. He brought friends. And they’re not going anywhere.
The mini-flock of colorful, oversized birds is part of a new mural whose design was inspired by the clients themselves, in partnership with young artists enrolled in Riverzedge Arts, an applied arts program for high school students in Fairmount. PACE received a $3,000 grant from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts in 2019 to complete the “inter-generational” project and eventually struck up an agreement with the after-school enrichment program to do the hands-on work.
“They liked the birds, they liked the birdfeeder out here,” said Brad Fesmire, artistic director at Riverzedge. “They really liked seeing the birds here and they tried to incorporate some floral designs, some textile designs that are reminiscent of Northern Rhode Island and Woonsocket.”
The design was a direct outgrowth of conversations between Riverzedge Arts clients – teenagers – and the senior citizens who receive services at PACE.
The finished product measures about 6 feet high by 40 feet long and depicts not just the titmouse, but a cardinal, a chickadee, a woodpecker and a few other birds common to New England – and the grounds of PACE. They’re featured on a sky-blue background decorated with white, swirly filigrees, in a pattern reminiscent of a tapestry. The birds aren’t actually painted on the wall, but they’re plywood cutouts that rest upon the rugged, masonry block structure, giving the whole work a vivid, 3-D feel.
Jennifer Wood, the life enrichment coordinator at PACE, says Fesmire did a great job adjusting the design to work with what she calls a “textured” wall, loaded with jagged, irregular surfaces because its made from massive, concrete cubes that have settled unevenly over the years. It appears to be part of an early retainment structure associated with the banks of the Peter’s River, which burbles directly behind the PACE building, located at 781 Social St.
“So Brad really came in and simplified it and he kept the most important elements that the seniors wanted in the mural and he made it really doable,” said Wood. “It was impressive and it came out nice.”
Like so many other things affected by the pandemic, COVID-19 threw the mural project for a loop, too. The mural was supposed to be be painted by a group of young Riverzedge Arts clients – the same kids who interviewed PACE’s day guests.
“They would have been in the studio making the birds, they would have been on site doing the on-site painting,” said Fesmire. “Our course, we had to shut down in March because of COVID. We weren’t able to actually produce the mural with our youth the way they normally would.”
Because Riverzedge and PACE were on a grant deadline, Fesmire stepped in to complete the hands-on part of the project, pretty much by himself.
And Joan Kwiatkowski, the executive director of PACE, is sure clients are going to love the fruits of his labor when they come back – probably no later than sometime in September, if not a bit sooner. While PACE has already welcomed back seniors for on-site services and day care at other facilities in Providence and Westerly, Kwiatkowski says the organization wants to fine-tune its protocols before reopening the doors at the Social Street site, which is substantially larger.
Many of PACE’s clients have mobility problems and are unable to go outdoors, but the mural, Kwiatkowski says, will make them feel like they’re already there.
“This brings the outdoors closer to them as they spend their time in the day center,” she said. “They can look out at this beautiful piece of art, but also at things they enjoy, which are the birds.”
The bird structures are so large and life-like, Kwiatkowski says, “I think they’ll be enamored by the look and it will make them happy.”
On hand for the unveiling of the mural this week, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt hailed the project as a bit of a laudable teamwork between two nonprofits that resulted in a big payoff for senior citizens.
“There’s so much talent that comes out of Riverzedge – it’s important they stay alive and well,” said Baldelli-Hunt. “The fact that PACE was able to locate them and partner with them and bring work here for the seniors...it’s a win-win-win.”
Baldelli-Hunt said she loves the bold, bright colors of the birds. Just looking at them is bound to make anyone feel “alive and well,” regardless of age.
“Looking out here at this just brings a smile to your face,” she said. “I just love the plywood birds. Fantastic.”
There’s a good reason the birds are so big and bright, said Wood. Many seniors have vision problems, and the birds are designed to be visible enough so that even clients with impaired sight will be able to derive some enjoyment from them.
The birds are cut out of MDL plywood, which is designed for exterior applications that are built to withstand the elements, according to Fesmire. The paint used on them is also designed for to take a beating from sun and rain.
And they have one feature in particular that gives them an edge over the real flyers that visit the feeder – one that’s uniquely important for the birdwatchers at PACE.
“These won’t fly away any time soon,” said Fesmire.
