WOONSOCKET — The city’s signature festival now has a signature beer.
That’s right, Autumnfest Beer is soon to be frothing out of a tap near you.
The one-of-a-kind, specially branded suds are a joint venture of the Woonsocket Rotary Club and Pawtucket-based Foolproof Brewing Company, according to the WRC’s Autumnfest Beer Tent Coordinator Michael Dubois. Ever the innovator, Dubois – he pioneered mixed drinks last year – was looking for a way to put a uniquely homegrown stamp on the activities of the beer tent, and he found it at Foolproof, one of the most successful of Pawtucket’s big batch of craft brewers.
“We reached out to Ravenous and we reached out to Lop’s,” said Dubois, referring to the only two craft brewers in Woonsocket. For one reason or another, neither could accommodate the Rotary’s request for a signature-branded beer. “That made us reach out to Isle Brewers Guild in Pawtucket. Through them I was put in touch with Foolproof.”
Foolproof founder Nick Garrison agreed to brew up a seasonal concoction named in honor of Autumnfest. It will be available, on tap only, at Kay’s Restaurant, Ciro’s Tavern on Cherry, Savini’s Pomodoro, River Falls and the Stadium Theater, according to Dubois.
But Dubois said he’s urging patrons of any bar or restaurant in the region to ask for Autumnfest Beer, because Foolproof has made enough to spread around to other venues if there is a demand for it. The company has a relationship with Mancini Beverage, a distributor that will deliver the beer to any vendor who wants to take a shot at selling it.
“Their sales reps are pushing it for Northern Rhode Island bars and restaurants,” said Dubois. “I’m asking everybody to please go to their favorite place and if they don’t have Autumnfest Beer to request it.”
Members of the Autumnfest Steering Committee and the Woonsocket Rotary Club will get their first sample of Autumnfest Beer at a celebratory first tasting at Kay’s restaurant today, said Dubois.
Well, it’s almost a first tasting.
Dubois already claimed that turf.
“I did sample it,” said Dubois. “It’s really cool. It’s got a little hoppiness to it. A little citrus overtones. And it’s a real nice refreshing fall beer.”
Plus, he adds with a detectable note of relief, “No pumpkin. I’m very happy about it not being pumpkin.”
Autumnfest Beer should be generally available at the above-named venues any day now, if it isn’t already, said Dubois. The reason why there’s no fixed start date is because it’s available on draft only, which means purveyors can’t hook it up to their keg systems until one of the vessels they’re currently using “kicks,” or empties out. But Dubois said Autumnfest Beer has been delivered and the vendors will be pouring it as soon as they have room for it in their draft apparatus.
Foolproof made 35 barrels of Autumnfest Beer, or roughly 700 gallons, for the 2019 installment of the biggest civic bash of the year in Woonsocket, which has been celebrating Autumnfest every Columbus Day weekend since 1978. Dubois said about two-thirds of the batch has been reserved for sales at the Autumnfest celebration – the rest is for restaurants and bars.
Fans of Autumnfest can slurp all the namesake beer they want, but one thing they won’t be able to do, since it’s a draft-only product, is collect a souvenir can of the stuff. At least not yet, anyway.
Cans of Autumnfest could be produced for a future celebration, depending on how well the brew sells during its inaugural run, said Dubois.
“It’s something we will get into down the road,” he said. “We just have to know what the reception is like.”
