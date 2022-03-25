For the Goggins, Friar Fanaticism is a family affair

CHICAGO – Tommy Goggin – Cumberland High graduate, diehard Providence College basketball fan growing up, currently a freshman member of the track & field program at DePaul University – was ultimately successful in his quest to secure a ticket for Friday night’s Sweet 16 game at the United Center.
The pursuit of scoring a seat would not have been possible without the leave-no-stone-unturned efforts of Goggin’s mother Amy – PC Class of 1993 and Assistant Director at the college’s Center for Engaged Learning.
In keeping with the theme of Friar ties that run deep for this particular family, Amy apprised her son of the possibility of an NCAA Tournament run that involved Ed Cooley & Co. touching down in the same city where Tommy’s school is located.
“We’re superstitious,” said Amy. “If they get to the Sweet 16, it’s in Chicago. That’s all we’re going to say. We’re not going to speak about it again.”
For at least one night, Tommy has no qualms about revisiting a past practice of putting on his Friar dancing shoes in the hometown of the Blue Demons.
“If they got there, it would be perfect to be in the city and go see them play Kansas with a chance to advance to the Elite Eight,” said Tommy Goggin. “Since I’m a freshman at a different [Big East] school, it’s technically not my team. But obviously, the Friars are my favorite team other than DePaul.”
Before becoming a Blue Demon, Tommy was engrained in all aspects related to Providence’s basketball culture. For that, he has his mother to thank.
“My parents had season tickets so I grew up going to Friar games,” said Amy.
It was around 2013 – two years into the Cooley era – when Amy and her husband Jeffrey ramped up the Friar Fandom for Tommy and his siblings by purchasing season tickets to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.
“I used to make them wear jerseys and paint their faces,” said Amy. “It was important to me that they grow up as Friar fans. They had so much fun at games.”
If a Providence game is being shown on the DePaul campus, it sets the proverbial wheel in motion for Tommy to explain why a part of him still roots for the Friars. He’ll indulge his college pals about Friar tales like the time he was at the Dunk in 2011 when Marshon Brooks went off for a Big East-record 52 points against Notre Dame, or when the entire family drove down to New York in 2014 to see Providence capture the Big East Tournament.
“Even small snapshots when I was two years old and going to games … my mom tells me that I technically met Ryan Gomes,” said Tommy Goggin. “I grew up with it and I can’t shake it. It’s just a part of me.”
For Amy, her top Friar memory came while she was a high school student at St. Raphael. It was 1987 and Providence advanced to that year’s Final Four in New Orleans.
“My parents took us [to the Superdome]. That’s the team that always sticks to me,” said Amy.
As someone who works on campus, Amy says there’s a level of symmetry between the large swarth of people that welcomed back the ’87 Friars after punching their ticket to the Sweet 16 – a rally she attended – and the clear-as-day enthusiasm that greeted the current Providence group upon returning home after winning two games in Buffalo last week.
“I feel like everyone around campus is smiling and feeling good,” said Amy.
With this week serving as spring break for DePaul, Tommy returned to his native Cumberland. He was home when the Friars took on Richmond last Saturday for the right to advance out of the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
“Watching a PC game with my mom … it was like old times,” said Tommy.
As part of the deal of the mother helping her son land tickets for Friday night, Tommy had to promise to wear PC gear at the United Center. That’s a small price to pay for the opportunity to be in the building. For one night, the primary allegiance to the Big East school he attends can be sacrificed.
“That was part of the deal with my mom,” said Tommy. “She’ll let me go as long as I wear something.”
With that, it was time to head to Tommy’s bedroom and dig out the Providence apparel that was tucked away for safekeeping upon committing to DePaul.
“I’m excited he can go,” said Amy Goggin. “He’ll be in his PC stuff.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
