WOONSOCKET — A former associate pastor of Holy Family Church has been indicted by a statewide grand jury on multiple counts of child molestation involving three male victims who were under the age of 14 at the time.
Rev. John Petrocelli, now a retired Diocese of Providence of Providence priest, is charged with three counts of child molestation and nine counts of second-degree child molestation under the indictment returned by the grand jury on Nov. 2, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced on Thursday.
Petrocelli, a priest who had also served at St. Ann Church in Providence, the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence and St. Joseph Hospital in Providence, is alleged to have sexually molested the victims while he served as Holy Family’s assistant pastor between Nov. 6, 1981, and October 3, 1990.
Holy Family Parish at 414 South Main St., has since been merged with Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish and Sacred Heart Parish into the new Holy Trinity Parish headquartered at 1409 Park Ave.
The indictment alleges that the defendant committed multiple acts of child molestation against three male victims who were all under the age of 14 at the time of the alleged assaults.
“There is nothing more critical to the mission of my office than to deliver justice on behalf of victims and of the people of Rhode Island, regardless of the time that has passed after the alleged offense,” Neronha said in a statement issued on the case.
“Our ongoing review of alleged misconduct by clergy in Rhode Island is intended to achieve that result wherever possible.”
The secret indictment was unsealed and the defendant arraigned in Providence County Superior Court Thursday afternoon.
Neronha noted his office has been conducting a review of allegations of clergy child sexual abuse and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence’s handling of such allegations since last year.
As part of that review, Neronha’s office has gained access to Diocese of Providence records pertaining to allegations of abuse by Diocese priests.
Since that review began, the Diocese of Providence has posted a list of “credibly accused Diocesan Priests” on its website that is part of its effort to address such allegations under their policy of “A Commitment to Transparency and Healing,” outlined on the site.
“Because the sexual abuse of minors affects the entire Church, all members of the Church share in a common mission to work towards its prevention while bringing the healing presence of Christ to bear wherever possible,” the Diocese states in its response.
“In the enactment of our diocesan Child Protection and Outreach Policy, the diocese has a strong and long-standing commitment to utilize every means possible to protect the well-being of all children and young people involved in diocesan schools, parishes and youth programs,” it states.
Petrocelli’s listing on the website notes his age as 75 and details his first assignment in Rhode Island as serving at St. Ann Church in Providence from 1971 to 1976 and serving at Holy Family from 1981 to 1990, when he was assigned to Our Lady of Fatima Hospital.
Allegations of misconduct involving minor parishioners against Petrocelli also surfaced in a civil case against the priest and the leadership of the Diocese of Providence in March of 2003 by an alleged victim who was then 24, and also in further litigation involving the same allegations in 2007 pertaining to another civil legal suit over the statute of limitations on abuse claims.
Petrocelli is alleged in those cases to have sexually molested the victim when taking him on trips for hikes related to Cub Scouting, or after other activities such as swimming at pools at area colleges while in his car afterwards.
Petrocelli was also alleged have had molested the youth in a back area of the church while he served as an alter boy for Holy Family parish.
In the criminal charges against Petrocelli handed down by the grand jury on Nov. 2, the count of first degree child molestation alleges he engaged in sexual acts on a victim who was 13 years of age or under on or about Nov. 1, 1985 and Nov. 30, 1985 in Woonsocket.
Under the other counts of first degree child molestation against Petrocelli, he is alleged to have engaged in sexual acts on or about Nov. 1, 1985, and Feb. 9, 1986, the exact day unknown, on a person who was at that time thirteen years of age or under in Woonsocket.
The counts of second degree child molestation allege Petrocelli touched a victim’s penis between March of 1986 and March of 1989, and engaged in touching the victim’s buttocks with his hand during the same time frame.
The 12-count indictment also covers incidents of first-degree and second-degree molestation running through October of 1990 and occurring in Woonsocket and the town of Exeter.
Acknowledging it had learned of Petrocelli’s arrest on the child molestation charges through media reports on Thursday, the Diocese of Providence issued a statement concerning the case in which it reported “Petrocelli was removed from ministry nearly twenty years ago, in 2002, following receipt of credible allegations of abuse, which were promptly reported to law enforcement.”
Petrocelli’s name was included on the List of Credibly Accused Clergy made public in July 2019, it added.
“Every allegation of child sexual abuse is promptly reported to law enforcement regardless of credibility. Recent allegations made against Mr. Petrocelli were received by the diocesan Office of Compliance and promptly reported to law enforcement,” the Diocese said.
The Diocese directed other inquiries regarding the arrest to the Rhode Island State Police and/or the Office of Attorney General.
“The Diocese of Providence takes very seriously all allegations of abuse and works closely with law enforcement agencies in accordance with the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People and diocesan policy,” the Diocese said.
“Anyone who has been the victim of sexual abuse, or with credible knowledge of such abuse, by any member of the church, is encouraged to report the information to the Rhode Island State Police Major Crimes Unit 401-444-1000, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office 401-274-4400 or the diocesan Office of Compliance at 401-941-0760,” it added.
