WOONSOCKET — The state Department of Health confirmed Wednesday that former Mayor Susan D. Menard has died.
A statement issued Wednesday morning confirmed that Menard was one of two persons who were discovered dead inside her Marian Lane home on Monday.
The statement said that identification is still pending for an elderly male also found deceased inside the home. The health department also said that cause of death has not been determined at this time.
Emergency officials and personnel from the state medical examiner's office arrived at the scene on Monday evening and found two deceased people, with their remains in what was described as an advanced state of decomposition.
A source said that police were called to the scene at 4:22 p.m. on Monday by a neighbor, who told police that he had not seen the home occupants in several weeks, and had noticed an odor.
Menard served as an elected official in the city for nearly 30 years — as a Woonsocket School Committee member from 1981 to 1985, on the Woonsocket City Council from 1985 to 1995, and as mayor for seven terms, from 1995 to 2009. She was the longest serving mayor in the history of the city.
Menard had two children, a son, Kevin, and daughter Carrie, who died in 2009 at age 31 of a prescription drug reaction. She had several grandchildren.
