WOONSOCKET — The former Monsignor Gadoury Elementary School at Holy Trinity Parish went quiet this year after consolidating with the Good Shepherd Catholic Regional on Mendon Road, but it could soon be busy again – as a COVID-19 vaccination site.
The Rev. Daniel Sweet, Holy Trinity’s pastor, agreed to allow the former Catholic parochial school to help with COVID-19 testing in Woonsocket, and has offered the school’s use as a local vaccination site when a supply of vaccine becomes available for such an operation.
“At this point, I’m just very happy to have a space that can be used for community service,” Rev. Sweet said on Wednesday.
Holy Trinity does miss having elementary students in the Pre-K to Grade 2 school, but Rev. Sweet said he understands the Catholic Regional School System’s need to consolidate its locations.
“That was in the works last year,” Sweet said, while explaining the move was not made because of the crisis.
The parish is making the school available for a planned community distribution without charge and the pastor believes there is plenty of room to accommodate a vaccination operation inside the building.
The state has not yet begun community vaccination programs and is currently offering the protective shots to first responders, health care workers, residents of nursing homes and other specific groups included in the first phase of its inoculation plan. The state Department of Health would roll out a community-based program under the same state eligibility plan, based on the availability of vaccine supplies. No dates for local distribution have yet been set for the city.
The future inoculation program would be set up for administration in the Norm Malo Hall, the school’s cafeteria, and Monsignor Gadoury classroom spaces. The long corridors in the building would also allow those waiting for a scheduled vaccination appointment to remain indoors and out of the winter weather, according to Rev. Sweet.
“It’s a very comfortable space indoors,” Rev. Sweet said of Monsignor Gadoury School.
The hall is named for a late maintenance supervisor for the school and is being eyed as a parish community center for Holy Trinity, which plans to continue using Monsignor Gadoury as a home for the parish’s religious education classes when the program resumes after a pandemic-related recess, according to Rev. Sweet.
The school’s connection with the state’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 came through a relationship Rev. Sweet has with Woonsocket Fire Chief Paul Shatraw. Rev. Sweet serves as the fire department’s Catholic chaplain.
“I’m very happy to work with Chief Shatraw and the members of the fire department,” Rev. Sweet said. Chief Shatraw contacted Rev. Sweet about a testing program the state Department of Health was looking to set up in community locations and the pastor ended up participating in an online meeting that resulted in Monsignor Gadoury hosting a local rapid testing operation, the pastor noted.
The testing program offered on Wednesdays combines parish volunteers with clinical staff arranged by the state, Rev. Sweet explained.
The proposed vaccination operation would be set up by the Department of Health with the assistance of Chief Shatraw and Timothy Walsh, the city’s emergency management director.
Details of the operation are still being worked out, but officials are planning for the location to be ready and operational when a supply of vaccine is allotted for local distribution, according to officials.
“We are very pleased to be able to provide this assistance,” Rev. Sweet said. “The pandemic has caused such anxiety among people, especially the elderly.”
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said on Tuesday that the local vaccination site would follow beefed-up efforts to conduct testing in the city, such as the site already in operation at Monsignor Gadoury and the community testing site being operated by Thundermist Health at its headquarters on Clinton Street.
Both locations are offering rapid testing by appointment with results available after a short period of time, according Baldelli-Hunt.
Chief Shatraw and Walsh have been working with different community, church and housing entities in the city to come up with locations where local residents can access testing services conveniently near where they live, the mayor noted.
“The idea is to find different areas that people are familiar with and where they can go to get tested,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
The partner organizations are assisted by certified technicians provided through the state Department of Health, which also provides supplies for the testing operations.
The vaccination program would be operated under the guidance of the state Department of Health and would follow any protocols established for distribution of the vaccine, according to Baldelli-Hunt.
It is not yet known who would be eligible, and Baldelli-Hunt said any local distribution would still follow the eligibility schedule set by the state.
Baldelli-Hunt said she is aware of the increasing interest people have been voicing about the vaccination program.
“Some are anxious and some are impatient and it is understandable because this has been going on for a year,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
What is important now, she added, is to be ready to distribute the vaccine when it does become available.
“We are on standby and there is no established timeline, but we have to be prepared so when they say go we are ready,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “The key is to have everything in place so when the state says begin, there will be no delay.”
The mayor credited Shatraw with working tirelessly during the pandemic to meet the challenges facing city residents through a number of response programs offered with the help of partnerships within the community and at the state level.
“The residents of the city are extremely fortunate to have Chief Shatraw here as our fire chief,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
Shatraw and Walsh have been putting in long hours daily and on weekends to keep apprised of plans for combating the pandemic, Baldelli-Hunt said.
“I am very lucky as a leader of a community to have them,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
While making a stop at Monsignor Gadoury on Thursday, Shatraw and Walsh said the city has already received equipment and supplies from the state to run a vaccination program when that schedule is set.
Shatraw said he was very appreciative of the Holy Trinity’s contribution of a suitable location for city’s local vaccination “pod” and noted its size and availability will help when the local vaccination program is activated.
“It is absolutely ideal. There are so many things about the building that make it perfect – the flow, the square footage, the parking, and the fact the facility is not currently occupied,” Shatraw noted.
Shatraw said the state has not yet reached the point of activating community-based vaccination programs, but when it does the process will be similar to the online registration and appointment scheduling seen with its testing programs.
Residents who meet the eligibility requirements for a particular phase of vaccine distribution would be able to go online to register and make an appointment at the appropriate vaccination location, and then show up at their scheduled appointment time.
The site would be set up and staffed to accommodate whatever level of vaccine administration is needed and could be in operation for days – or even weeks – to complete each level of distribution, according to Shatraw.
When arriving for a scheduled appointment, a person receiving a vaccination would be checked in with their identification and completed registration documents, and then be directed to the inoculation area where certified technicians, nurses, EMTs and certified volunteers would administer the shots. A wellness check would also be completed before the person was sent on their way, according to Shatraw.
Although it is not yet known when a supply of vaccine will be available for such an operation, Shatraw and Walsh said the already-completed planning and preparations will allow the city’s pod inoculation site to begin operating as soon as a green light is given.
“We are very confident we will be able to do this successfully,” Walsh said. “We have the resources and we are very confident we will be ready to give out whatever vaccine is given to us.”
