NORTH SMITHFIELD — The longtime Shell service station at 780 Great Road has been razed and is being replaced by Colbea Enterprises, LLC, of Cranston with a new and larger Seasons Corner Market fuel filling station and convenience store business.
Contractors for Colbea have been erecting the Ayoub Engineering designed Shell station update that includes a new 3,600-square foot convenience store and coffee shop and a re-oriented and larger canopied fueling island.
The auto repair services offered at the location in the past were not included in the update to a larger convenience store building.
The planning board approved the preliminary plan for the redesign unanimously on March 7, while finding the proposed improvements to be consistent with the town’s comprehensive community plan and also to be consistent with the zoning ordinance’s standards and provisions for expanding a commercial property in the MU 1 District.
Tom Kravitz, the town planner, said the design for the larger building included an expansion of the station’s footprint on the available 1.5 acre site and the reorientation of the fueling island. Cars will now drive up to the expanded number of fuel pumps perpendicular to Great Road in front of the store as opposed to parallel to the street as was the case in the old layout.
“It really maximizes the space and they increased the size of the site, too,” Kravitz said of the new layout.
The overall lot extends undeveloped down a steep slope behind the convenience store to a border with the Branch River. The gas station’s redesign included storage tank replacement and an update of drainage and utility services.
The plan also includes an updated entrance and egress design and repaving of the commercial lot off the roadway.
Dennis Darveau, director of construction for Colbea, said the company expects to open the new Seasons in mid-January.
“We are trying to move really quickly so that we can get it done,” Darveau said of the planned opening date. “We don’t make money when we aren’t open,” he added.
The project began with demolition of the old building back in August and removal and replacement of the three existing 12,000 gallon storage tanks with two new, state-of-the-art, 15,000-gallon double-wall fiberglass tanks, according to Darveau. The new storage tank system also offers real time fuel monitoring with data connection links to the company’s management facilities, Darveau noted.
The contractor crew had the walls of the new building and roof trusses up this week and were moving onto sheathing the framing, Darveau noted.
When completed, the North Smithfield site will host Colbea’s 38th Seasons Corner Market in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire, a model the company has been installing in locations such as Chapel Four Corners in Cumberland and in West Greenwich where the 37th location is scheduled to open on Dec. 2.
The service station company was founded by Mario Coletta, a Korean War veteran, with a single gas station in Providence near Brown University in 1962. The company added a second location on Hope Street serving an area running into Pawtucket and then began to grow rapidly in the 1990s with the addition of a number of locations and the creation of Colbea Enterprises, LLC.
The company operated more than 100 locations by 2010 and moved to the adding the Seasons Corner Market makeovers in 2012.
More information on the company can be found at www.seasonscornermarket.com.
