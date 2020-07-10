By JOSEPH FITZGERALD
jfitzgerald@woonsocketcall.com
UXBRIDGE – Justin Cole, a former Uxbridge town accountant who also provided accounting services to Millville when that town was facing a fiscal crisis in 2018, has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $729,000 from multiple municipalities, including Uxbridge, Millville and the Town of Monterey in Berkshire County.
Cole, 38, of Harvard, was indicted this week by a Statewide Grand Jury on five counts of larceny over $250; two counts of larceny over $1,200; four counts of filing false claims; four counts of securing an unwarranted privilege; and one count of unlawful financial interest of a municipal employee, according to Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey who announced the indictment on Tuesday.
The AG’s office alleges that between 2012 and 2017, Cole, while employed as Uxbridge’s town accountant, stole town funds by submitting and approving dozens of false invoices and related submissions that caused the town to pay for services not provided. An investigation also found that as the sole proprietor of Bay State Municipal Accounting Group, Inc. (BMAG), Cole allegedly used his company to defraud Uxbridge by causing the town to pay rent owed by BMAG to its landlord, and fraudulently billed software and equipment purchases made by BMAG to Uxbridge.
After stepping down as Uxbridge’s full-time town accountant in July 2017, Cole allegedly continued to defraud other municipalities through BMAG, which provided accounting and financial services to the towns of Millville and Monterey. The AG’s office alleges that Cole then used this role to steal additional funds from both of those towns through fraudulent billing and by misleading officials about municipal loan applications.
In total, Cole is alleged to have stolen $729,531, including $657,334 from Uxbridge,$47,600 from Millville, and $24,597 from Monterey.
Cole will be arraigned at later dates in Worcester Superior Court and Berkshire Superior Court.
Cole, in his capacity as proprietor and director of municipal finance of Bay State Municipal Accounting Group, was the town of Millville’s hired accountant and main financial adviser back in 2018 when town officials was seeking a proposition two-and-a-half override.
The tax increase failed to pass. to increase property taxes ultimately failed to pass leaving the town to make drastic cuts in funding to avoid a $700,000 budget deficit. Those cuts included closing the library and senior center, eliminating, municipal garbage collection and turning off two-thirds of the street lights.
Last year, Cole was continuing to provide accounting services for seven Massachusetts towns – including Millville - when he abruptly notified those communities that Bay State Municipal Accounting Group, which was based in Maynard at the time, was closing its doors after 10 years.
“I have decided to take a step back from the day-to-day town accountant work to focus on my health, and my family,” Cole wrote in a letter sent to the towns.
Follow Joseph Fitzgerald on Twitter @jofitz7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.