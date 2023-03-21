WOONSOCKET – Former Woonsocket police officer Robert Moreau was arrested on Friday for domestic stalking and cyberstalking of his ex-girlfriend, according to police reports.
Moreau, who is also the former executive director of the Woonsocket Housing Authority, was taken into custody Friday night around 7:15 p.m. and released later that evening on a special bail hearing according to police reports.
“There’s two sides to every story and everything will get sorted out in court at the proper time,” he said in a statement to The Call Monday afternoon.
Moreau’s former partner alleged he had been stalking her for over a year and she feared for her safety because he possessed a gun, according to police documents.
Police began looking into Moreau’s behavior after his former partner called 911 on Friday after she and a friend noticed Moreau circling the restaurant they were at for her birthday dinner. She also told police Moreau had approached them near her house, leaving only when she threatened to call the police, according to Officer Justin Ryel’s report.
The two began dating in 2018 when they were both married to other people, but they divorced to start their own relationship, according to police reports.
Things “got physical” for the first time in December of 2019 while they were driving together, according to an account told to Sgt. Michael Martinsen. When Moreau’s partner got out of the car and sought help from a stranger after the incident, Moreau got out and showed his police badge, claiming he was still an active officer and had the situation under control. Moreau retired from the Woonsocket Police Department after 24 years before joining the WHA’s security department in 2009.
Moreau’s former partner told police they broke things off in February of 2022 but had had contact since then. Her account, detailed by Martinsen in a report, described two particular incidents, including one in January where a homeowner who found Moreau in his years with binoculars was told Moreau was a former Woonsocket police officer and current private investigator.
She also said she found out Moreau had applied for a director’s position in her department at her job in February, according to Martinsen’s report, and that he had sent her almost 647 emails in the last month.
“Of the 647 emails in one month, 318 of those emails were received in a two week span,” Martisen wrote.
Moreau told The Call that number is “not correct at all” and that he is in the process of printing out all his emails. He declined to provide a number but said, “I know it’s not [647], that’s ridiculous.”
Martinsen requested a warrant for Moreau’s arrest after speaking with Moreau’s former partner on Friday.
Moreau was arrested that same day when police were dispatched to look for his car. They found him inside Kay’s restaurant and took him into custody without incident. At his apartment, they confiscated two pistols, his police badge and ID, his private investigator ID and pistol carry cards, according to police reports.
Moreau is being charged in District Court with one count of domestic stalking, a felony, as well as one count of domestic cyberstalking and one count of domestic disorderly conduct, misdemeanors, according to police records, although court records for the case were not available as of Monday afternoon.
