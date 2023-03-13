WOONSOCKET – Fourth grade English language learner teacher Adam Hogue was recognized by the School Committee Wednesday for winning the Nancy Carnevale Grant, awarded by the Rhode Island Teachers of English Language Learners.
The grant recognizes a teacher of English language learners who follows the “can-do” philosophy of its namesake and models best practices for teaching English language learners in urban communities.
Hogue, who teaches at the Pothier-Citizens campus, said he will use the grant money to purchase a class set of “Borders, Ancestor Approved: Intertribal Stories for Kids” and “Stamped (for Kids): Racism, Antiracism and You” to use as part of the Woonsocket curriculum’s Native American history and culture unit.
“The grant will allow me to explore different perspectives and make broader connections across literature, history and modern social studies,” Hogue said in an interview with RITELL. “These books will help me tell a more personal narrative of the modern First Nations people and use that as a lens to approach modern issues concerning racism, marginalized groups and resilience.”
The School Committee’s recognition of Hogue follows an appearance at Villa Nova Middle School by Gov. Daniel McKee and other dignitaries to announce the Rhode Island Department of Education’s Multilingual Learner Success Grants. Woonsocket was one of nine recipients and received almost $25,000 to adapt its current learning walk procedure to focus on successful multilingual learner techniques.
Wednesday’s meeting also covered an update regarding the distribution of Chromebook laptops in the middle schools and high school. Chief Operating Officer Alfred Notarianni told the committee that the district ordered new devices for all middle and high school students in the fall but had only distributed them to students at Hamlet Middle School.
Although he said he has not yet met with the administration at Villa Nova or Woonsocket High School, Notarianni said he would prefer to wait until next year to distribute the new technology since the students still have access to older working devices.
He added that he also wants to see how the high school does this year in collecting the laptops that students are allowed to take home.
“Oftentimes, due to the transient nature of our population here, there is equipment that has gone missing,” Notarianni said. “So, to be quite frank and pointed, at the middle school, you may recall we used to be take-home and we’re no longer take-home.”
He went on to say that of the roughly 1,500 devices loaned to high school students for the duration of the year, about a quarter were not returned at the end of last year. Finance Director Brad Peryea said the devices cost about $500 a piece, representing a significant loss to the district when students don’t return them. Administrators make a “best effort” to recoup the devices if they are not returned, but the only recourse available if that fails is to remotely shut off the missing device, Notarianni said.
“The pandemic has really complicated things because it really made people move often, and I’m hopeful that moving forward that we’re not experiencing that same issue,” he said.
The next roll-out will ideally include a better way to track which student has which device, so it will be easier to find out who has not returned their laptop at the end of the year, Notarianni said. After confirming that he thinks a take-home model is still best for high school students, he expressed optimism that the high school and middle schools can implement better procedures for the distribution and collection of the laptops as it moves away from the rushed emergency distribution of the pandemic.
The committee also voted to table approval of a memorandum of understanding with the Providence-based Non-Violence Institute, though the partnership has been in the works since at least the fall and the district has already publicly announced it.
Chairman Paul Bourget said the agreement will likely be finalized in the next meeting and is being held while the district’s lawyers finish double-checking all the provisions.
The partnership, which also includes The Woonsocket Police Department, the Woonsocket Health Equity Zone and the Children’s Mobile Crisis Response Unit is intended to help address the “steady uptick in violence related incidents in line with those seen in other communities in Rhode Island and across the nation,” according to a district press release.
Training is already underway for district administrative staff and school resource officers, according to the press release, and will soon include opportunities for students, teachers and families as well. Three community meetings have been scheduled this month for families to learn more about the program, the first of which is on March 16 at 4:00 p.m. at the high school.
The committee did, however, approve a memorandum of agreement with Tides Family Services to provide additional mental health support to students and families, especially at the high school.
