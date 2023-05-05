Beacon Charter High School for the Arts in Woonsocket announces the Class of 2023 Valedictorian Madison Skeldon, of Burrillville, and Salutatorian Emily Jalette, of North Smithfield following a senior breakfast at the school on Friday. Joining them for the announcement are family members from left, Bob Jalette, Emily’s sister Elizabeth Jalette, 22, Emily Jalette, Liane Jalette, Sonia Skeldon, Madison Skeldon and Michael Skeldon.