WOONSOCKET – Beacon Charter High School’s top two seniors finished with grade point averages about as close as their friendship, just 0.006 points apart.
Madison Skeldon, of Burrillville, and Emily Jalette, of North Smithfield, met in eighth grade and will graduate together as Beacon’s valedictorian and salutatorian respectively in June.
“They’ve been best of friends – competitive best of friends,” said Bob Jalette, Emily’s father. “Almost like siblings.”
While the two friends knew they were close in class rank, “it was a subject we never really touched upon,” Jalette said. They didn’t want to cause tension, Skeldon added.
Both students spent their senior years studying at the Community College of Rhode Island as part of the “Running Start program,” which allows high-achieving high school students to dual enroll in their final year.
Skeldon studied Theatre Arts at Beacon, but stayed focused on music throughout high school. As a sophomore, she composed the entire score for a school production of “She Kills Monsters.” Outside of class, she has also made a name for herself as an up-and-coming singer-songwriter, recording 14 original tracks and now performing live at local venues nearly once per week.
“I’ve gotten a lot more confident,” Skeldon said, reflecting on her high school career. “A lot more balanced.”
In the fall, Skeldon plans to attend Hofstra University in New York to study music business while continuing to create original music. After college, she can see herself staying in New York, she said.
“For the music industry, you kind of need to be in a city,” she said. “I’m excited and scared about being on my own.”
But for now, she’s working on an original song to sing in lieu of a traditional valedictorian speech.
Skeldon and Jalette told The Call that their entire group of friends maintained a sense of friendly competition and ended up finishing in the top five class spots. Though they may have seemed competitive, they also grew closer together during a year of remote learning in the COVID pandemic.
“I think the only reason we got through it was each other,” Skeldon said, adding that they would all video call each other every day.
Jalette said staying motivated during COVID was “very tough” for her.
“It was a group effort,” she said. “Our friends just stuck together.”
Jalette studied Culinary Arts at Beacon, with a special interest in baking. As a junior, she was recognized as Beacon’s Culinary Artist of the Year.
“I’ve grown into myself,” she said. “I am who I am now.”
In the fall, she plans to study hospitality management with a concentration in restaurant management at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts.
She’s most excited for “a new beginning, a fresh start,” she said, and plans on sticking around New England for the time being. Eventually, she wants to open her own cafe or bakery, she said.
Jalette and Skeldon top a high-achieving class of 41 seniors, nearly half of whom will graduate with a GPA higher than 3.0, they were told at Beacon’s “senior breakfast” event last week. The class will be formally recognized at the June 15 commencement ceremony at the Bellingham High School Auditorium in Bellingham, Massachusetts.
