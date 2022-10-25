A 49-year-old former employee of the Dollar Tree store on Park Avenue was facing potential police charges after allegedly driving a silver Honda Oddessy minivan into the front entrance of the business.
The minivan narrowly missed hitting a young girl at the candy machines near the metal frame and glass doors broken in the incident occurring at about 4:40 p.m., according to investigators. The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle was reported to have suffered a minor head injury in the crash and was being checked out as the investigation continued. City building inspectors were on scene evaluating the damage to the store's front entrance.
