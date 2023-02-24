Bally’s Twin River revives live poker games
LINCOLN – In another step past the pandemic, the Bally’s Twin River Casino at 100 Twin River Road resumed live poker games on Thursday.
The re-opening of the popular player-against-player game drew a line of poker players to the live table area on the second floor for the scheduled opening at 10 a.m.
Just four of the space’s 23 tables were staffed with dealers and that had some customers clamoring for more as they waited for a seat at a game. The poker tables were expected to remain open until 2 a.m.
“Obviously because it’s a social game, we opened with other table games first,” Patti Doyle Bally’s Twin River’s spokesperson explained as the revived poker games got under way.
“And also, it was a function of staff, we’ve been actively hiring dealers, dealers who understand and know the poker game and so it’s a combination of both us coming back from the pandemic and staffing up to an appropriate level,” Doyle said.
The casino had earlier brought back other live table games, such and blackjack and baccarat, where the players play against the dealer or house individually to win.
Bally’s Twin River has been monitoring the interest in live poker, where the players play against each other, and was aware of the potential demand. The house profits on the poker games by taking the rake, or a portion of the betting at the start, as the fee for running the game.
“We knew it was there and felt the time was right to open,” Doyle said of the customer interest for reviving poker.
The four tables operating on Thursday each could hold up to 10 players a game and ranged from anywhere from a $5 to $10 minimum betting round to a minimum table stake as high as $2,500.
“Texas hold’em simply stated is one of the variations of poker we would normally play at our kitchen table, but we play with a really good set of rules,” James Zullo, a Bally’s Twin River floor manager, said of the popular live poker game.
“It is all the rage, it’s what you would normally see on late night TV when you see poker being played. It’s become a sport if you would imagine that,” Zullo added.
The rules of Texas hold’em give each player two cards to start and they also share five cards on a community board, according to Zullo.
“And based on all seven cards they make their best five-card poker game,” Zullo said.
“At the end of all the betting, whoever has the best five-card poker hand using the community cards and their two initially dealt cards, which are called hole cards, and highest hand wins,” Zullo noted.
The two hole cards are the only cards kept unknown by each player and the rest are all dealt face up.
Zullo said there is an opportunity for the players to bet before they see any cards at all which is based just what they were dealt as their initial two cards.
“Your two cards really do lay the foundation as to whether you want to continue to play. What players will use, they’ll consider good cards and bad cards to be played,” Zullo noted.
“Good cards are pairs, bad cards are cards that are too far apart from each other,” Zullo explained.
The best hand in poker is a royal flush with an ace, king, queen, jack, and 10 card all in the same suit, followed by a royal straight, five consecutive cards all in the same suit.
The lower hands can range from a pair of two cards of the same value with three extra cards, two pair, or even better, three of a kind.
“Normally 50 percent of the field is going to fold right away based on their first two cards,” Zullo noted.
“And you will get people who will chase to see if they will get a better hand, or they will have a great hand to start and it continues to improve,” Zullo said of the play up to the final round.
After the initial betting round, the dealer will put out three community cards, called the flop, and another round of betting ensues.
“Based on the result of your hand, you are going to bet and there is an opportunity to raise during this entire betting process,” Zullo related.
The dealer then reveals a fourth community card, the turn, followed by another betting round, and then the final card, or river card, is dealt.
“And the river is where your hand is either made or broken,” Zullo said.
After the river card is dealt, the players get another betting opportunity and then enter showdown time, according to Zullo.
The games are “no limit” and as a result the betting on a particular game can go very high even with the lower minimums, Zullo explained.
Zullo said that 1,080 days have passed since Bally’s Twin River had the upstairs poker room open, a disappointing impact of the pandemic, according to the floor manager.
“But we’re finally back in a position where we can bring the game back, which is really heartwarming for lot of folks. I came in today and looked around and this is everybody I remember seeing a thousand days ago, which is really nice,” Zullo said.
The number of tables was limited on Thursday but Zullo said more would be added very quickly as the reopened operation staffs up.
“The numbers are looking much better,” Zullo said of an improved forecast for hiring and training casino staff.
Tony Rohrer, Bally’s Twin River vice president and general manager, said the casino plans to monitor demand for live poker games, and given the staffing challenges, “we will balance them and add tables as necessary.
“We’re very excited. There has been quite a demand,” Rohrer said. Players have been visiting Bally’s Twin River’ social media sites requesting the casino bring back poker, Rohrer added.
“Today is a really good day, we are happy to be able to do this for our customers,” Rohrer said of the poker reopening.
“I think today we’ve shown there is tremendous interest, so we’ve already learned our first lesson this morning. We’ll be continuing to hire and add more tables,” Rohrer added.
About 40 players were seated with the dealers at the four tables operating Thursday morning and a line of about a dozen more waiting nearby.
A veteran player from East Providence voiced disappointment that there were not more poker tables operating while he waited to join a game.
The player said he missed playing poker at Bally’s Twin River since the casino was just about a 10-minute ride from his home.
“I’ve gone as far as MGM in Maryland,” the poker said while noting the longer trips he made to find a game while the Bally’s Twin River tables were closed.
