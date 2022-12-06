WOONSOCKET – In one of his final moves as Mayor, Daniel Gendron appointed two people to fill vacancies on the Woonsocket Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.
Michael Dubois and Arthur Benoit have both accepted appointments to restore the board to its full seven members. The appointments were publicized on the City Council agenda for Monday’s meeting.
“It’s not a big secret that we had two openings,” Gendron told The Call on Monday. “I’ve been asking since I became mayor.”
The board had been down a member for nearly a year, and the second vacancy opened up in September. Deputy Police Chief Thomas Calouro has also been absent since September to attend an advanced training, leaving the board with just enough members to form a quorum at its last five meetings.
“It was an important board and I wanted to see it fully staffed,” Gendron said.
State law dictates that Woonsocket’s board include two members who are residents of WHA properties. One of the vacancies was for a resident member, and Gendron said he had heard some people who had interest, but was looking to appoint someone who lived in a different location than the board’s other resident member.
“Mr. Benoit had some interest,” he said. “He seemed like a good fit.”
Gendron also said that he avoided soliciting input from current board members or other WHA personnel.
“I didn’t want to feel like I was being influenced by the people who were there,” he said.
Since announcing the appointments, however, he said he has reached out to Board Chairman Michael Houle, who is supportive of both appointments. Houle confirmed that he had not been consulted on the appointments, and said he was only familiar with Dubois.
“I welcome him. I hope he’s ready to work,” Houle said. “With a full board, I’ve got to get everybody up to speed.”
Gendron said Benoit was born in Woonsocket, and has been active in his building since moving into one of the WHA properties, while Dubois is active with the Rotary Club. He added that both men showed a good sense of what their role would be on the board during their interviews.
“I wanted to know just general thoughts on what they thought their duties would be, what they thought their responsibilities would be,” Gendron said. “I got a feel from speaking with them that they weren’t pre-judging anything.”
The appointments also come in the wake of an investigation into the services of Calouro and Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino on the board. In October, an anonymous resident requested a review of their appointments to the board, citing a state law that prohibits state or city officials from serving on a public housing authority board of commissioners. The letter called for the immediate removal from the board of Calouro and D’Agostino.
Gendron said the request had been passed on to the Law Department, and had no update on the investigation, but he said his appointments were only made to bring the board back up to full staff.
Houle said the next WHA board meeting will likely be December 15, though that date has not yet been published with the Secretary of State.
By Stella Lorence
